Caught On Cam: UP Mother Beats Molester With Slippers For Harassing Her Daughter in Viral Video

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a furious mother beating a man with her slippers in the middle of a road, accusing him of molesting her daughter. The video, captured by bystanders, has sparked outrage online and has now drawn the attention of the police.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a furious mother beating a man with her slippers in the middle of a road, accusing him of molesting her daughter. The video, captured by bystanders, has sparked outrage online and has now drawn the attention of the police.

The dramatic incident took place in the Muskara area of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the man had allegedly been harassing the woman’s daughter for several days. When the girl informed her mother, the woman decided to take matters into her own hands.

Beating Caught on Camera, Goes Viral

The video, now widely shared across social media platforms, shows the woman furiously attacking the young man with her slippers. The man, later identified as Shiv Kumar Sahu, is seen on camera pleading with the woman to stop, but she refuses and continues hitting him.

हमीरपुर: मनचले की पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल Advertisement · Scroll to continue 🔸 किशोरी से छेड़छाड़ करने पर मां ने शोहदे को सिखाया सबक

🔸 9 सेकेंड में मां ने 15 चप्पलें मार कर किया शोहदे की धुनाई

🔸 परिजनों और किशोरी ने भी बीच सड़क पर युवक की पिटाई की

🔸 आरोपी युवक पिछले कुछ दिनों से किशोरी को परेशान कर रहा था

🔸… pic.twitter.com/l1qYcXwKwb — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) May 12, 2025

In just nine seconds, she hit him around 15 times — and by the end of the video, she had struck him a total of 23 times. Shocked onlookers can be heard reacting in the background, while some recorded the incident on their phones.

Witnesses say the confrontation happened in broad daylight, right on a public road, drawing a crowd as the woman called out the man for his alleged actions.

“He Was Harassing Her for Days,” Say Reports

According to locals and early reports, the girl had been facing harassment from the man for several days. Unable to tolerate it any longer, she finally told her mother what was happening.

Outraged, the mother decided to confront the man directly. She and some other family members reportedly tracked him down and confronted him in public. That’s when the beating took place, right in front of the gathered crowd.

Police Respond After Video Circulates

The police have now stepped in after the video of the incident went viral. The youth in the video has been identified as Shiv Kumar Sahu, a resident of Banda district. He has been taken into custody for questioning.

However, the police confirmed that no official complaint has been filed yet by the girl or her family. Until a formal report is made, further legal steps cannot be taken. “On the basis of the viral video on social media, the Muskara police station identified the youth as Shiv Kumar Sahu, a resident of Banda. No information has been given to the Muskara police station by the victim or the family yet. The youth is being questioned, further legal action will be taken after receiving a complaint from the family,” the police said in a statement.

No FIR Yet, But Investigation Underway

Police officials said they are treating the matter seriously and have begun questioning the accused. They added that although they have identified and detained the man, they are still waiting for the girl or her family to come forward and officially report the case.

Without a complaint, the case remains in a legal gray area. However, the viral nature of the video and the public outrage it has sparked may add pressure on the authorities to act swiftly.

A Mother’s Outrage Strikes a Chord

The video has sparked mixed reactions online — while many praised the mother for standing up for her daughter and sending a strong message, others questioned why she had to take the law into her own hands. Still, for many, her actions reflected the helplessness and anger that many parents feel when their children are targeted and authorities are slow to act.

The story continues to develop as police wait for an official complaint. Until then, Shiv Kumar Sahu remains in custody, and the viral video remains a powerful reminder of just how far a mother will go to protect her child.

