A disturbing video has recently surfaced on social media, showing a teacher violently assaulting a student inside a classroom. The footage has left people shocked and outraged, with many condemning the teacher’s actions and calling for strict punishment. The video has quickly gone viral, sparking debates about student safety and the role of teachers in educational institutions.

Why did the teacher beat a student?

In the video, the teacher can be seen grabbing the student by the neck, pushing him against a wall, and hitting him multiple times. The incident happened in front of an entire class, leaving other students visibly distressed. The aggressive behavior displayed in the video is not only harmful to the student’s physical well-being but also creates a fearful learning environment.

Social Media Reactions

The video was shared by user @Pritamkrbauddh, who tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police while demanding action.

“These monsters charge exorbitant fees and abuse children to a great extent. Sir @Uppolice @DGP please find out where the video is from,” he wrote. The post has since gained over 500,000 views, 700,000 likes, and hundreds of comments, with people expressing their anger and urging authorities to take immediate action.

One user commented, “How can a teacher touch a student? If he has some problem, he can inform the parents.”

Another person wrote, “This is the security in Yogi government. If you are not able to keep children safe, then how will you keep the state safe?”

A different user echoed the sentiments, stating, “The brutes charge exorbitant fees and abuse the children to a great extent.”

The teacher’s violent act has sparked widespread outrage. People on social media are demanding that authorities investigate the matter and hold the teacher accountable. Many believe that such behavior should not be tolerated in schools and that strict measures should be enforced to protect students from abuse.