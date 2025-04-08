Caught On Cam: Why Did This Woman In Amroha Smash Windshields of Cars?

A strange and worrying scene played out in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, when a woman, believed to be mentally unstable, was seen throwing bricks at cars passing by. The incident happened at Indira Chowk, under Gajraula Police Station, and the video of it spread like wildfire on social media.

In the clip, the woman—dressed in light green—can be seen calmly picking up bricks from the side of the road and chucking them at random vehicles. Several cars got damaged, with windshields cracking from the impact. One driver had a close call when a brick hit the corner of his front glass—just inches away from his head. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

Video Goes Viral, People Raise Concerns Online

Once the video started making rounds on social media, it didn’t take long for people to start asking tough questions. Many were shocked that something like this could happen in the middle of the day, right out in the open. Some asked, “Where were the cops?” while others pointed out the lack of mental health care for people who clearly need help.

#Amroha मंदबुद्धि महिला ने चौराहे पर जमकर किया हंगामा महिला ने चौराहे पर जमकर बरसाए ईंट पत्थर कई व्यक्ति घायल होने से बाल बाल बच्चे महिला ने पत्थर से कई गाड़ियों के शीशे भी तोड़े हंगामे का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल गजरौला थाना क्षेत्र के इन्द्रा चौक का मामला… pic.twitter.com/A4Y89rHRTW — News1India (@News1IndiaTweet) April 8, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Police took note of the viral video and passed it on to the Amroha Police. They’ve been told to look into the matter and take action.

Not the First Time: Similar Incident in Lucknow Last Month

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened in UP. Just last month, a similar situation took place in Lucknow, outside Lohia Hospital in the Vibhuti Khand area.

That time, a woman was seen sitting in the middle of a busy road, swinging her arms, shaking her head, and folding her hands like she was in a trance. A small crowd gathered to watch, but no one stepped in to help. The scene was filmed by a passerby and later popped up in WhatsApp chats and social media feeds.

Public Reaction: “We Need Better Mental Health Support”

Both these incidents have got people talking. Many feel this is a wake-up call and are asking the government to take mental health more seriously—especially when it affects public safety. People are worried about what could’ve happened if that brick had gone through a windshield or hit a pedestrian.

Others pointed out that these things might be happening more often than we know, just not always caught on camera. The big question is—how many people are out there, in need of urgent mental health care, and not getting it?