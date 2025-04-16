Caught On Cam: Woman Accidentally Falls In River Ganga While Making A Reel, Drowns At Manikarnika Ghat In Uttarkashi

A video currently circulating online captures the heartbreaking moment. The woman is seen standing in the river without any visible support as she poses for the camera.

In a tragic accident at Manikarnika Ghat in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, a woman believed to be between 20 and 25 years old drowned in the River Ganga while recording a video for social media.

The incident occurred when she lost her balance and got swept away by the river’s strong current.

Caught on Camera: Tragic Moment Shared Online

A video currently circulating online captures the heartbreaking moment. The woman is seen standing in the river without any visible support as she poses for the camera.

Suddenly, she slips, loses her footing, and is pulled under by the swift flow of the water. The entire episode unfolded in just a few seconds.

Search Operation Underway, Body Still Missing

Local authorities promptly launched a search operation, but as of now, they have not recovered her body. The police stated that the river’s powerful current made it extremely difficult to locate her.

This incident has reignited concerns about the risks of creating social media content in dangerous locations, with many urging caution and responsibility while filming near natural hazards.