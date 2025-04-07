Home
Caught On Camera: 2 Women Get Molested In Bengaluru; Police Takes Suo Moto Case

A disturbing incident caught on a security camera in a narrow lane of BTM Layout has sparked concern across Bengaluru after footage showing a man molesting a woman walking with a friend began circulating widely on social media.

A disturbing incident caught on a security camera in a narrow lane of BTM Layout has sparked concern across Bengaluru after footage showing a man molesting a woman walking with a friend began circulating widely on social media.

CCTV Clip Shows Two Women Being Followed

The video, which appears to have been recorded late at night, shows two women walking side by side when a man suddenly approaches from behind and sexually assaults one of them. The two women scream, and the man flees the scene. The video ends with the visibly shaken women walking away from the spot.

While the footage has triggered outrage online, police say no formal complaint has been filed yet. The woman who was assaulted has not come forward, nor has her companion, leaving investigators to work with limited information.

No Complaint Filed Yet, But Police Act on Their Own

Despite the absence of a complaint, the Suddaguntepalya police station has taken suo motu action, registering a case based on the CCTV footage alone.

“We appeal to the two women to come forward and help us bring the culprit to book,” said Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the South East Division. She confirmed that officers are actively trying to identify both the victim and the suspect.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the area and speaking with residents to trace the man’s movements before and after the assault. Officials believe that more information could emerge if the women seen in the video are located.

The exact date and time of the incident haven’t been officially confirmed, but authorities say the video was shared with them on Sunday night.

Ongoing Search for the Accused

The case has raised serious concerns about safety for women in the city — especially in dimly lit or less-patrolled areas like the one where this attack occurred. On social media, residents expressed anger not just at the assault but at the continued vulnerability of women in public spaces.

Local citizen groups have called on the city corporation to improve lighting in smaller lanes and to boost police patrols during late hours.

For now, police are urging the victims or any eyewitnesses to step forward and assist the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Suddaguntepalya police station, and authorities have assured that the identity of the victim will be protected.

bengaluru CCTV footage Molestation police sexual harassment Suo Moto women

