Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  • Caught On Camera: Avalanche Hits Sonmarg In Jammu And Kashmir; Video Goes Viral

Caught On Camera: Avalanche Hits Sonmarg In Jammu And Kashmir; Video Goes Viral

A powerful avalanche struck the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. A video of the massive snow slide has gone viral, showing large amounts of snow crashing down the mountain.

Caught On Camera: Avalanche Hits Sonmarg In Jammu And Kashmir; Video Goes Viral

An avalanche struck the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.


A powerful avalanche struck the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. A video of the massive snow slide has gone viral, showing large amounts of snow crashing down the mountain.

Understanding Avalanches

Avalanches occur when a layer of snow suddenly breaks loose and slides down a mountain. They are often triggered by natural factors such as gravity, steep slopes, earthquakes, rising temperatures, strong winds, and snow conditions. Human activities like skiing, construction, and the use of explosives for controlled snow clearing can also cause avalanches.

The Himalayas, particularly the Western Himalayas—covering Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh—are highly prone to snow avalanches due to their heavy snowfall and steep terrains.

Recent Avalanche in Uttarakhand

The avalanche in Sonamarg comes just days after a tragic incident in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, where an avalanche claimed the lives of eight people near Mana village. The victims were workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

A total of 54 workers were trapped under the snow, and a massive rescue operation was launched by over 200 personnel from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), BRO, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administration, and other agencies. Out of the 54 trapped individuals, 46 were successfully rescued. Among them, 44 are currently receiving treatment at the Army Hospital in Jyotirmath, while two were airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

The tragic loss of life highlights the dangers of working in avalanche-prone regions and the importance of disaster preparedness and response efforts in high-altitude areas.

Avalanche Jammu and Kashmir Sonmarg

