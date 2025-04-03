Caught On Camera: CCTV Footage Captures The Exact Moment When Air Force’s Jaguar Jet Crashed In Gujarat

A bright flash of light lit up the night sky as an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday night. The tragic incident was captured by a CCTV camera in Suvarda village, the area where the jet went down.

A bright flash of light lit up the night sky as an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday night. The tragic incident was captured by a CCTV camera in Suvarda village, the area where the jet went down.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 PM when the aircraft, which was on a training mission, suffered a technical malfunction. The jet plummeted into an open field, immediately bursting into flames. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread further.

One Pilot Ejected, One Pilot Lost

The Jaguar fighter jet was carrying two pilots at the time of the accident. One of them managed to eject from the aircraft before impact, but unfortunately, the other could not escape in time and lost his life in the crash.

The pilot who ejected suffered injuries but was quickly taken to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition and out of danger.

No Civilian Casualties Reported

Despite the intensity of the crash, there were no civilian casualties or damage to property on the ground. Local residents in Suvarda village, who witnessed the crash, expressed shock but were relieved that the jet did not come down in a populated area.

#BREAKING: Tragic news from Jamnagar, Gujarat. A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed during a routine sortie, 12 kms away from Jamnagar city. While one pilot ejected safely, a trainee pilot has been killed in the crash. The body has been found by the villagers. pic.twitter.com/yGRefVVyQR — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 2, 2025

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash. Officials will be examining the circumstances that led to the technical malfunction and determining if preventive measures can be taken to avoid similar incidents in the future.

