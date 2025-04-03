Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Caught On Camera: CCTV Footage Captures The Exact Moment When Air Force’s Jaguar Jet Crashed In Gujarat

Caught On Camera: CCTV Footage Captures The Exact Moment When Air Force’s Jaguar Jet Crashed In Gujarat

A bright flash of light lit up the night sky as an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday night. The tragic incident was captured by a CCTV camera in Suvarda village, the area where the jet went down.

Caught On Camera: CCTV Footage Captures The Exact Moment When Air Force’s Jaguar Jet Crashed In Gujarat

A bright flash of light lit up the night sky as an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday.


A bright flash of light lit up the night sky as an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday night. The tragic incident was captured by a CCTV camera in Suvarda village, the area where the jet went down.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 PM when the aircraft, which was on a training mission, suffered a technical malfunction. The jet plummeted into an open field, immediately bursting into flames. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread further.

One Pilot Ejected, One Pilot Lost

The Jaguar fighter jet was carrying two pilots at the time of the accident. One of them managed to eject from the aircraft before impact, but unfortunately, the other could not escape in time and lost his life in the crash.

The pilot who ejected suffered injuries but was quickly taken to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition and out of danger.

No Civilian Casualties Reported

Despite the intensity of the crash, there were no civilian casualties or damage to property on the ground. Local residents in Suvarda village, who witnessed the crash, expressed shock but were relieved that the jet did not come down in a populated area.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash. Officials will be examining the circumstances that led to the technical malfunction and determining if preventive measures can be taken to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Must Read: ‘India 26%’ Trends On X, Know Why?

Filed under

Air Force Caught On Camera CCTV footage gujarat Jaguar Jet Jet crash

newsx

You Can Sing Hindi Songs But Cannot Say ‘Sabka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas’: Nirmala Sitharaman...
newsx

Thai PM Presents PM Modi With ‘The World Tipitaka’, Highlighting India’s Rich Religious Heritage
US Secretary of State Mar

US ‘As Active As It Has Ever Been’ In NATO: Rubio Reassures European Allies
DRI in its remand applica

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: 3rd Accused Sahil Disposed 49.6 Kg Gold Worth Rs 40...
newsx

Rohit Sharma Under Scanner: Mumbai Indians Star Urged To Revamp Approach After String Of IPL...
newsx

‘China Sitting On 4,000 Square Kms Of Our Territory’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Indian Government Of...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

You Can Sing Hindi Songs But Cannot Say ‘Sabka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas’: Nirmala Sitharaman Slams DMK Leader Tiruchi Siva

You Can Sing Hindi Songs But Cannot Say ‘Sabka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas’: Nirmala Sitharaman...

Thai PM Presents PM Modi With ‘The World Tipitaka’, Highlighting India’s Rich Religious Heritage

Thai PM Presents PM Modi With ‘The World Tipitaka’, Highlighting India’s Rich Religious Heritage

US ‘As Active As It Has Ever Been’ In NATO: Rubio Reassures European Allies

US ‘As Active As It Has Ever Been’ In NATO: Rubio Reassures European Allies

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: 3rd Accused Sahil Disposed 49.6 Kg Gold Worth Rs 40 Cr Smuggled By Ranya

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: 3rd Accused Sahil Disposed 49.6 Kg Gold Worth Rs 40...

Rohit Sharma Under Scanner: Mumbai Indians Star Urged To Revamp Approach After String Of IPL 2025 Failures

Rohit Sharma Under Scanner: Mumbai Indians Star Urged To Revamp Approach After String Of IPL...

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture