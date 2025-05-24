Home
Caught On Camera: Early Morning Factory Fire Triggers Explosion in Delhi’s Bawana; No Casualties Reported

A large fire broke out early Saturday morning, May 24, at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area, causing panic among locals and leading to the collapse of the building. The incident happened around 4:48 a.m. in Sector 2 of DSIDC Bawana, a hub of small and medium-scale industries on the outskirts of Delhi.

A large fire broke out early Saturday morning, May 24, at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area, causing panic among locals and leading to the collapse of the building. The incident happened around 4:48 a.m. in Sector 2 of DSIDC Bawana, a hub of small and medium-scale industries on the outskirts of Delhi.

Thick black smoke filled the skies as the flames quickly spread across the multi-storey building, eventually triggering a powerful explosion. The blast was so strong that it brought down the entire structure, scattering debris all around and startling nearby residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes fearing more explosions.

17 Fire Tenders Rushed to Control the Flames

At least 17 fire tenders were immediately sent to the site to bring the fire under control. Firefighters worked for hours amid rubble and intense heat, struggling to contain the blaze. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.

Speaking about the situation, Divisional Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal said, “The building has collapsed and there are inflammable materials in the building… No one has been injured in the incident… The fire is almost under control…”

Explosion Causes Panic in Nearby Localities

The explosion following the fire sparked fear across the neighborhood. The blast’s tremors were felt by nearby residents who woke up in panic. People quickly gathered outside their homes as smoke poured into the sky and emergency sirens filled the air. Several onlookers watched anxiously as firefighters tackled the flames and searched the collapsed site for any signs of trapped individuals.

According to officials, the rescue operation faced several hurdles due to the debris. The building was reportedly stocked with highly flammable materials, which made the fire spread faster and more dangerously.

Police Launch Probe; Safety Norms Under Review

Police have started an investigation to determine what caused the fire and the subsequent blast. One of the key questions they’re looking into is whether the factory was following proper safety regulations.

Authorities are also assessing the structural integrity of nearby buildings and examining if the collapsed factory had any violations in its construction or storage practices. Meanwhile, fire department officials are continuing operations to fully douse the flames and clear out the site.

Second Major Fire in Delhi This Week

This incident comes just days after another significant fire broke out late Tuesday night at a private school in Delhi’s Nirman Vihar Colony, located under the jurisdiction of the Preet Vihar Police Station. According to officials, one car parked near the school was completely burnt, but no one was hurt.

Fire Officer Firoz Khan spoke to the media about that incident. “We received a call at 8.55 pm. Five fire tenders reached the spot and we doused the fire. There was a fire at the school, an adjacent building, and a nearby car,” he said.

Weather and Heat Wave a Growing Concern

While the exact cause of the Bawana fire is still unknown, officials believe Delhi’s rising temperatures may be contributing to recent fire incidents. The city is currently experiencing intense heat wave conditions, which have been known to trigger fires in the past.

On a larger scale, the country is also dealing with unstable weather patterns. The eastern coast remains on red alert due to potential cyclone conditions, while the northwestern monsoon has arrived in parts of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Konkan, and Goa. Earlier this week, northern India reported thunderstorms and hailstorms, making the weather even more unpredictable.

