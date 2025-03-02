Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Caught On Camera: Man Performs Pull Ups On Live Wires; Shocks Internet

A man took fitness challenges to an extreme and highly dangerous level by performing pull-ups on what seemed to be live power cables. A video of this astonishing act quickly went viral on social media, leaving viewers in disbelief.

A man took fitness challenges to an extreme and highly dangerous level by performing pull-ups on what seemed to be live power cables. A video of this astonishing act quickly went viral on social media, leaving viewers in disbelief.

Viral Video Stuns Social Media

The shocking footage was shared by Fitness Haven on Instagram, where it gained widespread attention. The video captures the man gripping overhead electrical wires and pulling himself up with ease, completely unfazed by the life-threatening risk involved. One wrong move could have resulted in a fatal accident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FitnessHaven (@fitnesshaven_official)

Internet Reacts with Concern and Humor

Social media users had mixed reactions, with many expressing concern over the reckless stunt. “This is so dangerous,” one user commented. Another questioned, “How did he get there?”

However, some took a lighter approach, making humorous remarks about the stunt. “That must be one electrifying workout,” one user joked. Another added, “He’s going to be ‘shocked’ by massive gains.”

Some users went further with their wit. “He is training for the next life,” one person commented, while another quipped, “Unlimited ‘power’.”

The comment section was soon filled with memes and jokes, but the reality remains that such reckless behavior could lead to real-life tragedies. Experts strongly advise against attempting any activity that endangers life.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

