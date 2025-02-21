Home
  Caught On Camera: Not Horse Carriage, UP Wedding Uses Dozens Of Bulldozers For Bride's 'Bidaai'; Video Goes Viral

Caught On Camera: Not Horse Carriage, UP Wedding Uses Dozens Of Bulldozers For Bride’s ‘Bidaai’; Video Goes Viral

On Thursday, Karishma, the bride of Rahul Yadav, sat in an SUV as part of the traditional farewell ceremony. But what followed next left the guests and locals in awe—nearly a dozen bulldozers joined the procession, making it one of the most unique wedding send-offs ever witnessed.

Caught On Camera: Not Horse Carriage, UP Wedding Uses Dozens Of Bulldozers For Bride’s ‘Bidaai’; Video Goes Viral

On Thursday, Karishma, the bride of Rahul Yadav, sat in an SUV that was followed by a dozen bulldozers as part of the traditional bidaai.


Weddings in India are known for their grandeur, and families go to great lengths to make them memorable. From horse-drawn carriages to helicopters, various vehicles have been used in wedding ceremonies to make a lasting impression. However, a family in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, took things to a whole new level by organizing a ‘bidaai’ (ceremonial send-off) that has now gone viral.

A Unique Wedding Procession

On Thursday, when Karishma, the bride of Rahul Yadav, was preparing to leave for her new home after the wedding, everything seemed normal at first. She sat in an SUV as part of the traditional farewell ceremony. But what followed next left the guests and locals in awe—nearly a dozen bulldozers joined the procession, making it one of the most unique wedding send-offs ever witnessed.

At first, people watching the spectacle were taken aback. In Uttar Pradesh, the sight of bulldozers has often been associated with government-led demolitions of illegal constructions, a move popularized under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s administration. However, once people realized that these bulldozers were part of the wedding celebration, they quickly started recording videos and cheering. Soon, the event was being called the “Bulldozer Wedding.”

Why Bulldozers? The Family Explains

When asked about the unusual choice of vehicles, the groom’s uncle, Ramkumar, shared the reason behind the idea.

“These are Babaji’s bulldozers, and we thought of doing a different kind of ‘bidaai’ with them, which will look good and different. I am very happy. People traditionally use cars and helicopters, but we used bulldozers because, by the grace of God, we own some JCBs.”

The groom, Rahul Yadav, also expressed his happiness about the decision.

“We decided to do this thinking that people will like it. The bulldozer is very popular in Uttar Pradesh.”

His new wife, Karishma, supported the unique send-off and seemed delighted with the grand gesture.

Indian weddings have long been known for their extravagant send-offs. Earlier this week, another wedding made headlines when a family in Bihar’s Vaishali arranged a helicopter to bring the newlyweds home from Patna.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

