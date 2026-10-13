Caught on Camera: NSUI Women Workers and Female Cops Slap, Pull Hair Inside Bus During Delhi Protest | Video Goes Viral

The protest march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar turned violent on Tuesday in Connaught Place, Delhi, when NSUI workers indulged in an argument with the police at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Some protestors were arrested after video footage depicting a fight between female activists and female police officers went viral on the Internet. The protest march was organised by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which is linked to the Congress Party, due to some electoral irregularities.

NSUI Protest Near Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Turns Tense

The demonstration took place near Gate No. 7 of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Connaught Place. Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed at the spot as the protest unfolded. The situation escalated when NSUI women workers and women police personnel were seen pushing and hitting each other. A video of the altercation also emerged, showing the confrontation between the two sides.

Police detained several protesters during the demonstration. The protest centred on allegations of vote theft and demands for answers from the Election Commission.

There was a fierce fight between the women workers of NSUI and Delhi Police lady constable. Delhi Police has crossed all limits. #DelhiPolice #NSUI https://t.co/RbE84IwqHv — Samridhi (@samridhi_i) October 13, 2026

NSUI Chief Vinod Jakhar Announces More Protests

NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar said the organisation would continue its agitation if it was not granted permission to protest at Jantar Mantar. He said NSUI would hold demonstrations in Connaught Place if permission for Jantar Mantar was denied. Jakhar also announced that the organisation planned to continue its protest on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The announcement signals that the confrontation over the organisation’s demands may continue over the next few days.

NSUI Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Pandey said the organisation would continue its campaign against alleged vote theft until Gyanesh Kumar resigned. The protest was aimed at pressing the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner to respond to allegations of electoral irregularities. The allegations remain the central issue behind the organisation’s agitation.

Left Groups and CJP Leaders Also Face Police Action

The NSUI demonstration came after left-wing student organisations staged a protest in Connaught Place earlier on Tuesday. Separately, Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by police after reaching Jantar Mantar, where heavy barricading and security arrangements were in place.

The developments marked another day of protests in Delhi over electoral irregularities, with demonstrators seeking accountability from the Election Commission.