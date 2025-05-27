Home
Caught on Camera: Why Was A Journalist Beaten in Odisha Village? Police Arrest 4

In a disturbing incident from Odisha’s Bolangir district, a journalist was publicly tied up and brutally beaten while trying to report on alleged irregularities in a local construction project.

Caught on Camera: Why Was A Journalist Beaten in Odisha Village? Police Arrest 4

A journalist was publicly tied up and brutally beaten while trying to report on alleged irregularities in a local construction project


In a disturbing incident from Odisha’s Bolangir district, a journalist was publicly tied up and brutally beaten while trying to report on alleged irregularities in a local construction project. The incident, which took place on Saturday, has drawn widespread outrage after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The journalist, identified as Bijay Pradhan, had gone to a village in the district to look into suspected wrongdoing in the construction of a guard wall. While he was collecting details and taking photographs at the site, a group of men reportedly approached him and began attacking him.

Caught on Camera: Journalist Kicked in the Face

In a video that quickly spread online, one of the attackers can be seen kicking Mr. Pradhan directly in the face as he lay on the ground, tied up. According to the police, the men also snatched his mobile phone, microphone, and other equipment during the assault.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including a minor. The other three have been identified as Abhinash Dalai, Aditya Jena, and Gumara Nayak.

Police Suspect a Bigger Conspiracy

Senior police officer Abhilash G said that investigators believe the assault may not have been spontaneous and that a local contractor linked to the construction work could be behind it.

“We have taken this matter very seriously. Based on the preliminary investigation, we suspect that the contractor involved in the guard wall construction may have played a role in instigating the assault. His involvement is being thoroughly probed, and he will be arrested if found guilty,” he told reporters.

Concern Over Safety of Journalists

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of journalists in rural areas, especially those who try to uncover corruption or irregularities in public works. Press freedom advocates and local media associations have condemned the attack and called for strict action against those involved.

Many journalists in Odisha and across the country took to social media to show solidarity with Mr. Pradhan, demanding a fair investigation and swift justice.

Police are continuing their investigation and have promised that anyone found involved—whether directly or behind the scenes—will face legal action. Meanwhile, the guard wall project itself may now come under official scrutiny, as questions are being raised about its execution and oversight.

