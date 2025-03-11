Caught on CCTV: Bomb Attack Outside Bihar School, Police Investigate Possible Revenge Angle

Video images from the security cameras showed explosions and heavy smoke as one of the bombs hit the gate of the school before rebounding.

Shocking video of attack on Bihar’s Hajipur private school caught on CCTV, the assailants, in a band, can be seen throwing stones and homemade bombs at the principal entrance of its gate. This incident occurred at Delhi Public School (DPS) Vaishali, and the local authorities were compelled to publicly contact the police, as reported by NDTV.

A private school in Vaishali district of BIMARU Bihar was bombed and stoned. BIMARU Bihari criminals Advertisement · Scroll to continue pic.twitter.com/W6rffy57sJ — Dehatis of BIMARU (@HumansofBimaru) March 11, 2025

The police have initiated an inquiry to determine those responsible for the attack. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abu Zafar Imam confirmed that the attack had taken place between 3-4 pm.

“Those miscreants caught on tape are being identified. They hurled stones and bombs at the school gate, but none of them was damaged. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” said DSP Imam.

Possible Revenge Attack

One of the strongest angles being looked at is if the attack was one of revenge. The police say the school had just fired a driver, and officers are investigating if this attack was related to the firing.

“The school had recently terminated a driver, and it may be a revenge attack. All angles are being checked,” DSP Imam further added.

Police are examining CCTV footage and canvassing local resources to identify suspects. Security for the school was tightened to guard against students after the investigation gets underway.

