Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover

In a shocking case of road rage in southwest Delhi, the Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly trying to murder a security guard by deliberately running him over with a Mahindra Thar SUV near the Mahipalpur flyover.

The accused, Vijay alias Lale, a resident of Rangpuri, was arrested within six hours of the incident, and the black Mahindra Thar used in the crime has been seized, according to police officials.

The victim, Rajiv Kumar, sustained multiple crush injuries and fractures in both legs after being “intentionally” hit by the SUV, reported PTI. A CCTV video showing the incident has gone viral, further fueling public outrage.

According to reports by ANI, the altercation began when the security guard requested the driver not to honk unnecessarily. In response, the driver allegedly ran over the guard in a deliberate act of aggression.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary confirmed that a case under Section 281/109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Vasant Kunj South police station, based on the guard’s complaint.

How the accused was identified

The police said they launched an extensive investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the vehicle and its driver.

Within hours, officials managed to trace the black Mahindra Thar seen in the footage and contacted its registered owner. Upon inquiry, the accused Vijay, who lives near Tata Telco, Rangpuri, was arrested.

The swift action and identification of the suspect within six hours highlight the effectiveness of surveillance and teamwork by the local police force.

The incident has sparked widespread concern on social media, particularly after the disturbing video of the SUV attack began circulating online.

