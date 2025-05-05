Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover

Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover

Delhi Police arrest 24-year-old Vijay for attempting to murder a guard by running him over with a Mahindra Thar near Mahipalpur; viral CCTV footage sparks outrage.

Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover


In a shocking case of road rage in southwest Delhi, the Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly trying to murder a security guard by deliberately running him over with a Mahindra Thar SUV near the Mahipalpur flyover.

The accused, Vijay alias Lale, a resident of Rangpuri, was arrested within six hours of the incident, and the black Mahindra Thar used in the crime has been seized, according to police officials.

The victim, Rajiv Kumar, sustained multiple crush injuries and fractures in both legs after being “intentionally” hit by the SUV, reported PTI. A CCTV video showing the incident has gone viral, further fueling public outrage.

According to reports by ANI, the altercation began when the security guard requested the driver not to honk unnecessarily. In response, the driver allegedly ran over the guard in a deliberate act of aggression.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary confirmed that a case under Section 281/109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Vasant Kunj South police station, based on the guard’s complaint.

How the accused was identified

The police said they launched an extensive investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the vehicle and its driver.

Within hours, officials managed to trace the black Mahindra Thar seen in the footage and contacted its registered owner. Upon inquiry, the accused Vijay, who lives near Tata Telco, Rangpuri, was arrested.

The swift action and identification of the suspect within six hours highlight the effectiveness of surveillance and teamwork by the local police force.

The incident has sparked widespread concern on social media, particularly after the disturbing video of the SUV attack began circulating online.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Kulgam Man Accused Of Aiding Terrorists Flees, Jumps Into River, Drowns

Filed under

Delhi Delhi SUV attack man runs over guard Delhi

Australian Prime Minister

Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions
Adnan Sami defended his I

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The...
The Supreme Court on Mond

Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai
newsx

Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Caught on CCTV: Man Runs Over Guard With Mahindra Thar Near Delhi Flyover
Pakistani national caught

Who Is Muhammad Husnain, The Pakistani Ranger Caught While Trying to Cross India Border In...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The...

Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai

Supreme Court To Hear Waqf Law Challenge On May 15 Under New CJI BR Gavai

Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Who Is Muhammad Husnain, The Pakistani Ranger Caught While Trying to Cross India Border In Rajasthan? Espionage Suspected

Who Is Muhammad Husnain, The Pakistani Ranger Caught While Trying to Cross India Border In...

Entertainment

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The

Blackpink’s New Album ‘Coming Soon,’ Confirms Lisa In Variety Interview

Blackpink’s New Album ‘Coming Soon,’ Confirms Lisa In Variety Interview

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s Like On Instagram Post

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over Bengaluru Concert Case

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His Hand Inside My Pants

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media