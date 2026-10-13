Caught on CCTV: Minor Prays at Shiva Shrine, Then Contract Labourer in Orange Jacket Grabs and Harasses Her

A minor girl was praying inside a Shiva temple near Pune when a man allegedly grabbed her hand and attempted to sexually harass her. The girl managed to push him away after a brief struggle, while the accused walked out of the temple. The incident, captured on CCTV, has triggered widespread outrage after the footage went viral on social media. The incident took place at around 11:07 am on October 10 in Nigdi, part of Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Pune district. Police arrested the accused, identified as Vishal Singh, a contract labourer working at a metro construction site.

CCTV Captures Shocking Encounter Inside Pune Shiva Temple

The CCTV footage shows the girl offering prayers at the temple. As she finishes and prepares to leave, a man enters the premises wearing an orange jacket typically associated with construction workers. Seeing the girl alone, the accused allegedly grabs her by the hand and attempts to molest her. The girl appears frightened but manages to resist and push him away after a few seconds of struggle. The man then leaves the temple, bringing the brief but disturbing encounter captured on camera to an end.

समाज को कलंकित करने वाले ऐसे दरिंदों के खिलाफ आज निर्णायक लड़ाई लड़ने की सख्त जरूरत है, जो मासूम बच्चियों की सुरक्षा और सम्मान के लिए खतरा बने हुए हैं. महाराष्ट्र के पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ के निगड़ी इलाके में मंदिर में दर्शन करने आई एक नाबालिग बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश किए जाने का कथित मामला बेहद शर्मनाक और इंसानियत को झकझोर देने वाला है. इस मामले में एक मेट्रो कंपनी के कर्मचारी पर लगे गंभीर आरोपों की निष्पक्ष जांच होनी चाहिए और दोष सिद्ध होने पर आरोपी को कानून के तहत कठोरतम सजा मिलनी चाहिए. https://t.co/YDAqU7OkM2 — Balmukund Joshi (@balmukundjoshi) October 12, 2026

Viral Temple Video Sparks Outrage in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The footage circulated widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from viewers. The incident has also caused anger among local residents, with concerns over the safety of children in public and religious spaces. The CCTV recording became a crucial lead in identifying the accused and bringing the incident to the attention of the police.

Who Is the Accused in the Pune Temple Case?

Police identified the accused as Vishal Singh, a migrant contract labourer employed at a metro construction site. According to police officials, the Nigdi police acted promptly after the incident came to light. Senior Inspector Mahesh Bansode said the police recognised the seriousness of the matter and detained the accused without delay.

POCSO Case Registered Against Contract Labourer

A case has been registered at Nigdi police station under provisions relating to molestation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bansode said. The case follows the circulation of the CCTV footage and the subsequent police action. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of minors, while the accused faces legal proceedings in connection with the alleged offence.