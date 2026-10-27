Caught on CCTV: Theft at Delhi’s Ancient Kali Mata temple in Mangolpuri; Donation Box Targeted; Devotees Angry, Security Questioned

A theft at the ancient Kali Mata temple in Delhi’s Mangolpuri has caused concern among devotees after miscreants allegedly targeted the temple’s donation box and fled. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage is expected to provide important clues to help identify those involved.

Delhi temple theft puts security arrangements under scrutiny

The act of theft at the religious premises has caused anger among the followers. This case has also brought to light the security arrangements in place at the temple, especially how the culprits targeted the donation box.

CCTV footage has now become the most vital clue for this case. It will be necessary to trace out the people involved in the theft through the video and how the theft was done. No further information about the theft has been disclosed.





Delhi reports theft cases involving temple donation box

There was another report of theft involving temple donation box in August 2025. According to The Tribune, the theft occurred in Bharat Nagar. The box was recovered within 24 hours after the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

In another case, two men were arrested in September 2025 for allegedly stealing cash from a temple donation box in Delhi’s Satya Niketan. Police said CCTV footage helped identify the accused, and around ₹5,000 in stolen cash and the broken donation box were recovered. The original complaint estimated the stolen amount at Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000.

Delhi police investigation awaited in Mangolpuri case

This case of Mangolpuri adds more to the worries of theft from religious establishments. The CCTV footage will be helpful in catching the culprits, and additional information regarding the case and its progress can only be expected.

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