Friday, May 16, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Caught On Drone: Jaish Terrorists Hiding Just Before Pulwama Encounter

Caught On Drone: Jaish Terrorists Hiding Just Before Pulwama Encounter

Indian security forces neutralised three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists hiding in the Tral area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The successful operation was made possible by drone surveillance, which captured the terrorists taking refuge in an under-construction building while holding assault weapons. The encounter broke out early Thursday morning after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of […]

Caught On Drone: Jaish Terrorists Hiding Just Before Pulwama Encounter


Indian security forces neutralised three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists hiding in the Tral area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The successful operation was made possible by drone surveillance, which captured the terrorists taking refuge in an under-construction building while holding assault weapons.

The encounter broke out early Thursday morning after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the region. The eliminated terrorists were later identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmed Bhat—all confirmed members of the Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM, according to security sources.

Drone Footage Key to Operation

High-definition drone footage played a pivotal role in detecting the hideout, allowing security forces to plan a swift and strategic counter-terror operation. The visual evidence helped confirm that the militants were armed and stationed inside a half-finished structure in Tral.

This marks the second encounter in Jammu and Kashmir within three days, indicating heightened militant activity in the region despite the recent diplomatic overtures between India and Pakistan.

Potential Link to April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack

According to Inspector General of Police VK Birdi, investigations are underway to determine whether the three slain terrorists had any involvement in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The brutality of that attack had sparked widespread outrage and pushed Indian forces into action.

Background: Operation Sindoor and Rising Tensions

The Pulwama encounter comes just five days after a military “understanding” was reached between India and Pakistan to cease operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border. However, two terror-related incidents have already occurred since that agreement, raising concerns over its effectiveness.

India had earlier warned Pakistan that further terrorist activity on Indian soil would be treated as an “Act of War.” Following the Pahalgam massacre, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists and destroying their training camps and command centres in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Indian cities and military posts, all of which were effectively intercepted by India’s air defence systems. In retaliation, India launched coordinated strikes that destroyed 11 Pakistani airbases, causing substantial damage to their military infrastructure.

Implications for National Security

The Tral encounter underscores the ongoing threat from cross-border terrorism despite diplomatic engagements. With security forces on high alert and surveillance technologies like drones becoming integral to anti-terror operations, India is reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

The incident is also a stark reminder of the volatile security landscape in Kashmir and the continuing influence of Pakistan-backed terror outfits such as JeM.

