CBFC Asks Five Edits In Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, PM Modi’s Quote Included

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a U/A certificate to Sitaare Zameen Par on June 17, according to official documents reviewed by Hindustan Times. The board directed the filmmakers to implement five specific changes before the film’s release. The most notable directive included the addition of a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to the year 2047, which now follows the film’s opening disclaimer. The certificate allows the film to be viewed by all age groups, though parental guidance is advised for viewers under 13.

Movie Released Today (June 20)

Directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. The story follows a basketball coach assigned to train a team of intellectually disabled players as part of a community service sentence. The film’s certification process involved a nine-member revising committee headed by veteran theatre director Waman Kendre. The committee was formed after the CBFC chairperson decided the film required a secondary review following its initial examination.

List of CBFC-Mandated Changes

The CBFC’s final clearance required a total of five modifications. Besides adding the PM’s quote, the filmmakers replaced the term “business woman” with “business person,” cut the original 30-second disclaimer to a 26-second voice-over, and removed the word “kamal” (lotus) from visuals and subtitles. Additionally, the term “Michael Jackson” was replaced with “Lovebirds” in the subtitles. The CBFC confirmed that all edits had been carried out by the production company, Aamir Khan Films LLP. The final approved runtime of the film stands at 2 hours, 38 minutes, and 43 seconds.

Waman Kendre declined to comment on the revisions, while CBFC chairperson Rajendra Singh remained unreachable. The CBFC website confirms the film underwent standard revising committee scrutiny. Sitaare Zameen Par will hit theatres on June 20, 2025, following full compliance with the CBFC’s directives.

