Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the chairman and six members of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Inspection Committee, including a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on charges of corruption.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal


The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the chairman and six members of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Inspection Committee, including a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on charges of corruption. The arrests were made for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for granting A++ accreditation to educational institutions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Institutions and Individuals Implicated

Among those arrested are Samarendra Nath Saha, chairman of the NAAC inspection committee and vice-chancellor of Ramchandra Chandravansi University, and G P Saradhi Varma, vice-chancellor of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Koneru Raja Hareen, vice president of KLEF, and A Ramakrishna, director of K L University’s Hyderabad Campus, have been detained.

Other Committee Members Arrested

The arrested NAAC committee members include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Rajeev Sijariya, professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
  • D. Gopal, dean of Bharath Institute of Law
  • Rajesh Singh Pawar, dean of Jagran Lakecity University
  • Manas Kumar Mishra, director of G L Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management
  • Gayathri Devaraja, professor at Davangere University
  • Bulu Maharana, professor at Sambalpur University

Raids Conducted Across Multiple Locations

The CBI conducted extensive raids at 20 locations across the country, including Chennai, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Palamu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Gautam Budh Nagar, and New Delhi. During these operations, several incriminating items were seized.

The CBI spokesperson revealed that the raids led to the recovery of Rs 37 lakh in cash, six Lenovo laptops, an iPhone 16 Pro, and other incriminating articles. “Undue advantages paid to the NAAC inspection team members included cash, gold, mobile phones, and laptops,” the spokesperson stated.

Additional Names in the FIR

The FIR also names other individuals who are yet to be arrested, including:

  • Koneru Satyanarayana, president of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Guntur
  • L Manjunatha Rao, former deputy adviser of NAAC
  • M Hanumanthappa, professor and director (IQAC-NAAC) at Bangalore University
  • M S Shyamsundar, NAAC adviser

CBI’s Statement on the Investigation

A CBI spokesperson confirmed that searches were conducted based on information about undue advantages given to the NAAC inspection team members. The case continues to unfold, with further investigations underway to hold all responsible parties accountable.

The arrest of senior academicians and officials underscores the gravity of corruption in India’s educational accreditation process. The investigation highlights the need for transparency and integrity within regulatory bodies to maintain the credibility of educational institutions.

Read More : Budget 2025 : Key Takeaways For Export And Trade Sectors

Filed under

CBI JNU Professor

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre All Set For Bihar Election

Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre...

‘Concert Toh Bahana Tha, Mahakumbh Aana Tha’ Social Media Reacts As Coldplay Star Chris Martin Takes Holy Dip In Prayagraj

‘Concert Toh Bahana Tha, Mahakumbh Aana Tha’ Social Media Reacts As Coldplay Star Chris Martin...

China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Entertainment

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox