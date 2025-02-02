CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the chairman and six members of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Inspection Committee, including a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on charges of corruption.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the chairman and six members of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Inspection Committee, including a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on charges of corruption. The arrests were made for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for granting A++ accreditation to educational institutions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Institutions and Individuals Implicated

Among those arrested are Samarendra Nath Saha, chairman of the NAAC inspection committee and vice-chancellor of Ramchandra Chandravansi University, and G P Saradhi Varma, vice-chancellor of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Koneru Raja Hareen, vice president of KLEF, and A Ramakrishna, director of K L University’s Hyderabad Campus, have been detained.

Other Committee Members Arrested

The arrested NAAC committee members include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rajeev Sijariya, professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

D. Gopal, dean of Bharath Institute of Law

Rajesh Singh Pawar, dean of Jagran Lakecity University

Manas Kumar Mishra, director of G L Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management

Gayathri Devaraja, professor at Davangere University

Bulu Maharana, professor at Sambalpur University

Raids Conducted Across Multiple Locations

The CBI conducted extensive raids at 20 locations across the country, including Chennai, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Palamu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Gautam Budh Nagar, and New Delhi. During these operations, several incriminating items were seized.

The CBI spokesperson revealed that the raids led to the recovery of Rs 37 lakh in cash, six Lenovo laptops, an iPhone 16 Pro, and other incriminating articles. “Undue advantages paid to the NAAC inspection team members included cash, gold, mobile phones, and laptops,” the spokesperson stated.

Additional Names in the FIR

The FIR also names other individuals who are yet to be arrested, including:

Koneru Satyanarayana, president of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Guntur

L Manjunatha Rao, former deputy adviser of NAAC

M Hanumanthappa, professor and director (IQAC-NAAC) at Bangalore University

M S Shyamsundar, NAAC adviser

CBI’s Statement on the Investigation

A CBI spokesperson confirmed that searches were conducted based on information about undue advantages given to the NAAC inspection team members. The case continues to unfold, with further investigations underway to hold all responsible parties accountable.

The arrest of senior academicians and officials underscores the gravity of corruption in India’s educational accreditation process. The investigation highlights the need for transparency and integrity within regulatory bodies to maintain the credibility of educational institutions.

Read More : Budget 2025 : Key Takeaways For Export And Trade Sectors