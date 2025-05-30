Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
CBI Arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi In ₹20 Lakh Bribery Case In Odisha

CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi in Bhubaneswar for allegedly demanding ₹20 lakh bribe from a mining entrepreneur. A trap was laid to catch him.

CBI Arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi In ₹20 Lakh Bribery Case In Odisha


In a major anti-corruption operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) posted in Odisha, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based mining entrepreneur.

Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch officer from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), was apprehended during a trap operation set up by the CBI based on credible intelligence inputs. Officials confirmed that the officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The bribe was allegedly solicited to extend undue favours in a matter concerning the ED. Sources said the businessman approached authorities after the demand was made, leading to swift action by the central agency.

Following his detention, Raghuvanshi was taken in for questioning and formally arrested shortly after. The arrest has triggered shockwaves within the enforcement and revenue departments, given Raghuvanshi’s high-ranking position.

Further investigations are underway to uncover whether more individuals are involved and to determine the scope of the alleged corruption. The CBI has not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests or the registration of further charges.

This incident highlights ongoing efforts by federal agencies to crack down on corruption, even within high-profile enforcement bodies.

ALSO READ: Jodha-Akbar Marriage Is A Historical Lie, Claims Rajasthan Governor

