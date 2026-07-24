CBI Brings Avinash Rathod Back From UAE in Rs 700 Crore Fraud Case: Who Is He and What Is the Case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back Avinash Arjun Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. His extradition took place on 23rd July, 2026 through joint efforts made by CBI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Rathod was a suspect in a serious financial fraud case, and a red notice had already been issued against him through INTERPOL. After his arrival in Mumbai, he was arrested by the Maharashtra Police. This case revolves around the cheating of thousands of investors by false promises of guaranteed returns on a monthly basis.

Who Is Avinash Arjun Rathod?

Avinash Arjun Rathod is the founder of APS, a share market and investment company located in Pune. Rathod had formed the firm in 2011 and claimed that it is a wealth generation platform.

As per the investigation, Rathod attracted people to invest by offering high fixed returns on their investments. Thousands of people have invested their money by considering them genuine after getting some early payments.

These investors include common people, government employees, and individuals from various parts of Pune, Mumbai, Vidarbha, and Maharashtra.

How Did the APS Wealth Investment Scam Work?

The alleged fraud involved a promise of doubling investors’ money within 20 months. Thousands of people invested amounts ranging from ₹1 lakh to more than ₹1 crore.

Police officials allege that Rathod collected more than ₹700 crore from investors. The money was allegedly moved through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts.

Investigators claim that the scheme worked by gaining public trust initially. Small returns were reportedly given to some investors, which encouraged more people to invest larger amounts.

Investors Lost Life Savings After Promised Returns Failed

The problem began when investors demanded a refund in March 2023. Investors had to wait until April 10, 2023, due to some health-related issues for Avinash Rathod. Meanwhile, it is said that his wife, Vishakha Rathod, took care of the office and talked to the investors.

But on April 10, it was discovered that neither Avinash Rathod nor his wife were available. A large number of investors were not able to get back their money.