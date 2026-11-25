The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Allahabad High Court’s orders directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to verify allegations of disproportionate assets against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The apex court sent the matter back to the High Court for fresh consideration, directing that Gandhi be given an opportunity to present his side before any further orders are passed. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed that Rahul Gandhi be made a party to the proceedings. The court clarified that all issues, including the maintainability of the petition, would remain open for consideration.

Why Did the Allahabad High Court Order a Probe?

The case originated from a petition filed by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, who sought an investigation into allegations that Rahul Gandhi and members of his family possessed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. In May, the Allahabad High Court directed the CBI and ED to verify the allegations in accordance with the law. Subsequently, the High Court sought details of the agencies’ inquiries. On July 20, expressing dissatisfaction with the CBI’s response, the High Court directed the agency to submit a fresh affidavit detailing the progress of its inquiry. It also observed that the ED could proceed further if its investigation revealed material warranting action.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges High Court Directions

Rahul Gandhi subsequently approached the Supreme Court, arguing that the High Court had passed directions without hearing him. He also questioned the petitioner’s credentials and maintainability of the plea. On August 17, the apex court questioned why Gandhi had not been given an opportunity of hearing and directed the High Court to defer further proceedings.

What Happens Next?

In its latest order, the Supreme Court set aside the High Court’s earlier directions and remanded the matter for a fresh hearing before a newly constituted bench. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Rahul Gandhi. The allegations remain subject to consideration by the Allahabad High Court.

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