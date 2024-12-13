CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family Heartbroken

CBI’s failure to file charges within 90 days in the Kolkata rape-murder case led to bail for the accused, including a former principal and police officer. The victim’s parents feel betrayed, questioning systemic inefficiencies, as public outrage continues.

The Sealdah Court in West Bengal granted bail on Friday to former officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, and ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, in the rape and murder case.

The bail was granted after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file the chargesheet within the 90-day period required by law.

The case involves the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim’s body was found on August 9 in the seminar room of the hospital, which led to widespread protests. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested shortly after for the crime.

Meanwhile, the CBI filed a chargesheet on November 29 in connection with financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet named Dr Ghosh, along with Dr Ashish Kumar Pandey, a house staff member; Biplab Singha, the owner of Maa Tara Traders; Suman Hazra, the owner of Hazra Medical; and Afsar Ali Khan, an additional security guard and key person of Eshan Cafe. The CBI’s investigation was initiated after the Calcutta High Court directed them to look into financial irregularities at the hospital.

Dr Ghosh, who had already been under investigation for corruption and financial misconduct, also faced questioning related to the murder case. On August 26, the CBI conducted a second round of polygraph tests on him as part of their probe.Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the rape and murder, has denied the charges against him. From the police van on November 11, he told reporters, “I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me. They had threatened me, and there were other big officers involved.”

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

