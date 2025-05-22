Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik In ₹2,200-Crore Kiru Hydropower Scam

The charges include irregularities in tendering and alleged bribery during Malik’s tenure.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and seven others in connection with alleged corruption in awarding civil work contracts for the ₹2,200-crore Kiru Hydropower Project.


The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and seven others in connection with alleged corruption in awarding civil work contracts for the ₹2,200-crore Kiru Hydropower Project.

The chargesheet, filed before a special court after a three-year-long probe, names Malik along with his close aides Virender Rana and Kanwar Singh Rana. Others named include M S Babu, former Managing Director of Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPPL); CVPPPL directors Arun Kumar Mishra and M K Mittal; Patel Engineering Ltd MD Rupen Patel; and private individual Kanwaljeet Singh Duggal.

Case background

The CBI had registered an FIR in 2022 after alleged irregularities surfaced in the awarding of the project to Patel Engineering Ltd in 2019. The agency claims the contract was granted in violation of a CVPPPL board decision, which had recommended re-tendering through reverse e-auction.

In February 2024, the CBI raided several premises linked to Malik and other accused. Despite denying any wrongdoing, Malik has remained under the scanner for his earlier public admission that he was offered a ₹300-crore bribe to clear files related to the project during his tenure as J&K governor (August 2018 to October 2019).

Reacting to the chargesheet, Malik said on X that he is currently hospitalized and unable to respond to calls. He also alleged political vendetta, claiming, “The dictator is trying to scare me by misusing government agencies. I am a farmer’s son. I will neither be afraid nor bow down.”

The Kiru Hydropower Project, a significant infrastructure initiative in the region, has been mired in controversy since the alleged scam came to light. The CBI has accused key officials of bypassing transparent bidding norms to favor Patel Engineering, despite earlier decisions for a re-tendering process.

