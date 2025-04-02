Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  CBI Files FIR Against Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Over Mahadev App Case

CBI Files FIR Against Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Over Mahadev App Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially named former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as an accused in its First Information Report (FIR) related to the ₹6,000 crore Mahadev online betting app case.

CBI Files FIR Against Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Over Mahadev App Case


The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially named former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as an accused in its First Information Report (FIR) related to the ₹6,000 crore Mahadev online betting app case. This development comes shortly after extensive raids were conducted across 60 locations in four states, including the residences of Baghel, bureaucrats, and senior police officials.

According to the FIR, the promoters of the Mahadev betting app allegedly paid substantial amounts of “protection money” to police officers, administrative officials, and influential politicians to prevent action against their illegal operations. These funds were funneled through hawala transactions to various authorities, enabling them to amass illicit wealth.

Case Background and Developments

The FIR, initially filed by CBI on December 18, 2024, was made public following the agency’s recent investigation. The probe began after Chhattisgarh Police registered a case on March 4, 2024, against the alleged masterminds of the Mahadev app—Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. The Chhattisgarh government, now under BJP rule, recommended a CBI probe in August 2024. Between August 2024 and January 2025, the agency reviewed 77 related FIRs filed by state authorities, including one by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Raipur that also named Baghel as an accused.

In response to the FIR, Baghel stated, “I am not aware of the details yet. I will respond once I receive more information.”

Key Accusations and Financial Transactions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel money laundering investigation, has alleged that Baghel received bribes amounting to ₹508 crore from the app’s promoters. The state police’s FIR against Baghel was reportedly filed based on an ED reference.

Mahadev app, which launched in 2018, allowed users to place bets on various games, including poker, cricket, football, and even elections in India. The illegal betting operations were remotely managed by Chandrakar and Uppal, who are currently fugitives, with extradition proceedings underway in the UAE.

With the case gaining traction, authorities are intensifying efforts to track financial trails and secure extraditions of the key accused. As the probe unfolds, political tensions continue to rise, with Baghel claiming that his inclusion in the case is politically motivated by the BJP-led government.

 

