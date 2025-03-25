CBI Hosts Workshop to Improve Understanding of Interpol’s Colour-Coded Notices; Who Is It For?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently hosted a two-day workshop aimed at strengthening the understanding of Interpol’s colour-coded notices among law enforcement officials across India. The session, conducted in collaboration with Interpol’s Notice and Diffusion Task Force, concluded on Tuesday.

The workshop saw participation from officers representing key central agencies, including the CBI, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Police, and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). Representatives from state and Union territory police forces, along with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry, judges, and legal experts, were also present.

Enhancing International Cooperation

According to a statement from the CBI, discussions focused on improving the process of seeking international assistance from foreign countries through Interpol and making this channel more efficient. Another key agenda was streamlining the execution of incoming requests from foreign nations by Indian agencies.

The workshop highlighted best practices for handling Interpol requests and explored ways to enhance cross-border collaboration in criminal investigations.

Introduction of Bharatpol for Faster Processing

During the discussions, officials were introduced to Bharatpol, a newly launched initiative designed to speed up the processing of Interpol’s colour-coded notices. The CBI, which serves as India’s National Central Bureau (NCB) for Interpol, will oversee all requests and ensure a more effective exchange of information.

Understanding Interpol’s Nine Colour-Coded Notices

Interpol issues nine different colour-coded notices to its 196 member countries based on specific requests from governments. Each type serves a unique purpose in international law enforcement:

Red Notice: Seeks to locate and arrest individuals wanted for prosecution or sentencing.

Seeks to locate and arrest individuals wanted for prosecution or sentencing. Yellow Notice: Assists in locating missing persons, particularly minors, or in identifying individuals who cannot identify themselves.

Assists in locating missing persons, particularly minors, or in identifying individuals who cannot identify themselves. Blue Notice: Helps collect additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Helps collect additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities related to an ongoing criminal investigation. Black Notice: Requests information about unidentified bodies.

Requests information about unidentified bodies. Green Notice: Warns about a person’s criminal activities when they are considered a potential threat to public safety.

Warns about a person’s criminal activities when they are considered a potential threat to public safety. Orange Notice: Alerts law enforcement about an event, individual, object, or process that may pose a significant risk to public safety.

Alerts law enforcement about an event, individual, object, or process that may pose a significant risk to public safety. Purple Notice: Seeks or provides information on criminal methods, including concealment techniques, tools, and devices used in illicit activities.

Seeks or provides information on criminal methods, including concealment techniques, tools, and devices used in illicit activities. United Nations Security Council Special Notice: Issued for individuals or entities targeted by UN Security Council Sanctions Committees.

Issued for individuals or entities targeted by UN Security Council Sanctions Committees. Silver Notice: Aims to track laundered assets in financial crimes.

A Step Towards More Efficient Global Law Enforcement

This workshop marks a significant step in enhancing India’s ability to collaborate with international law enforcement agencies. By streamlining Interpol-related processes and adopting new technologies like Bharatpol, Indian authorities aim to strengthen global crime-fighting efforts and improve the efficiency of cross-border investigations.

With an increasing number of transnational crimes, sessions like these ensure that India remains well-equipped to tackle international criminal activities and contribute effectively to global security efforts.