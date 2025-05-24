CBI Officer Attacked with Bow and Arrow in Lucknow Over Old Grudge; Accused Arrested

In a shocking and bizarre incident, a CBI sub-inspector posted in Lucknow was attacked with a bow and arrow by a man holding an old grudge. The accused, who was dismissed from the Railways years ago over a corruption case, allegedly targeted the officer in a fit of revenge.

In a shocking and bizarre incident, a CBI sub-inspector posted in Lucknow was attacked with a bow and arrow by a man holding an old grudge. The accused, who was dismissed from the Railways years ago over a corruption case, allegedly targeted the officer in a fit of revenge.

The injured officer, Sub-Inspector Virendra Kumar, is currently being treated at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital. Doctors said he is under observation and his condition is stable.

Sudden Attack Near the Office

The attack happened on the morning of May 23, 2025, around 9:30 a.m., near the CBI office in Hazratganj. According to the FIR, the accused, identified as Brijendra Prasad, a former railway employee, suddenly showed up at the office armed with a traditional bow and arrow. Without warning, he shot the arrow at SI Virendra Kumar.

Eyewitnesses and other officers quickly intervened and managed to restrain the attacker before more harm could be done. Police were immediately called to the scene.

The Motive: A 1993 Corruption Case

Initial investigation suggests that the attack was driven by long-standing resentment. Back in 1993, a corruption case was filed by the CBI involving a trap related to the Indian Railways. Brijendra Prasad was one of the accused in that case and was subsequently dismissed from service. Sources say he had been harboring a grudge against the agency—and specifically against SI Virendra—for decades.

“He blamed Virendra for his dismissal and wanted revenge,” a police official said. “The weapon used, a bow and arrow, is highly unusual, but shows how personal the grudge was.”

Swift Action by Police

Hazratganj police responded quickly and arrested Brijendra on the spot. He is now in custody and being questioned. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against him, including charges of attempted murder and assault on a public servant.

The FIR (number 0165/2025), filed at Hazratganj Police Station, confirms the chain of events and names Brijendra Prasad, son of Ramadhar Prasad, as the accused. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the attack.

CBI Yet to Issue Statement

The CBI has not released an official statement yet, but sources say internal security protocols are being reviewed in light of this rare and alarming incident. The agency is expected to conduct an internal inquiry to assess if there were any lapses.

Public Reaction and Safety Concerns

The unusual nature of the attack has left many stunned. While cases of revenge against officials aren’t new, the use of a bow and arrow in a modern city setting is both rare and disturbing.

Local residents and nearby shopkeepers expressed concern over the security situation. “This is a central area with many important offices. If someone can walk in with a weapon like that, it’s scary,” said one shopkeeper near the scene.