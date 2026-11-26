The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Kerala Police, has successfully secured the deportation of wanted Sujith Kumar from UAE to India on Wednesday.

The accused was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Kerala Police. The incident reportedly stemmed from previous enmity, following which Kumar and other accused persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons.

They then attacked the victim who was conversing with the complainant on the roadside. The assailants inflicted multiple injuries on the victim, who later succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The accused Sujith had been absconding for a long time after the incident. A chargesheet has already been filed before a court. At the request of Kerala Police, NCB-New Delhi got a Red Notice published against the Sujith through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, the accused was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities.

Following due legal process, the UAE authorities agreed to deport the accused to India.

With active co-ordination by the CBI, the escort team of Kerala Police visited UAE where Sujith was handed over to the police team from India. The team along with the accused arrived in Cochin on Wednesday.