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Home > India News > CBI Takes Over Probe Into Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case, Files FIR

CBI Takes Over Probe Into Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case, Files FIR

On October 20, the Punjab Government’s Home Department issued a notification granting consent to the CBI to exercise jurisdiction in the state to investigate the case. Subsequently, the  Centre's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a notification on October 21 authorising the CBI to probe the murder case.

CBI Inspector Balwinder Singh will investigate the case.
CBI Inspector Balwinder Singh will investigate the case.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 13:27 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and filed an FIR in the case.
 
Parvinder Singh Jhota was murdered on October 13 in Mansa district of Punjab when he was shot dead by a chemist who allegedly used to sell drugs. The murder took place between near Ashwani Medical Store in Mansa.
 
“The case has been registered under Sections 103(1), 109, 118(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959. The provisions relate to offences including murder, causing hurt with dangerous weapons, criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of arms,” the CBI officials said.
 
The FIR names Ashwani Kumar and other unidentified persons as accused. The complaint in the case was filed by one Bhim Singh, a resident of Mansa, Punjab.
A team of CBI officials arrived at Mansa Police Station on Tuesday night to take custody of the case records and seized materials. The deceased Parvinder’s  family is scheduled to reach Mansa Circuit House at 11:30 am on Wednesday for questioning by the CBI team, which is being led by a senior DIG, reported ANI. Meanwhile, forensic experts, Drug Controllers and other specialists are also expected to arrive in Mansa to assist in the probe.
On October 20, the Punjab Government’s Home Department issued a notification granting consent to the CBI to exercise jurisdiction in the state to investigate the case. Subsequently, the  Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a notification on October 21 authorising the CBI to probe the murder case.
 
Following the notifications, an FIR, originally registered at the City-2 Police Station in Mansa on October 14, was re-registered by the CBI’s Special Crime Branch in Chandigarh. CBI Inspector Balwinder Singh will investigate the case.
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CBI Takes Over Probe Into Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case, Files FIR

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CBI Takes Over Probe Into Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case, Files FIR

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CBI Takes Over Probe Into Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case, Files FIR
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CBI Takes Over Probe Into Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case, Files FIR
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