CBI Tightens Net Around Mahadev App Founder Sourabh Chandrakar With Fresh Chargesheet, Will He Be Extradited To India?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has widened its crackdown on the Mahadev App betting syndicate by filing six charge sheets in a corruption case against six accused while also placing fresh evidence on record against the app’s alleged founders, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. In a parallel investigation into the illegal betting network, the agency has already filed five charge sheets against 66 accused, including the two alleged kingpins and members of betting syndicate panels accused of routing the proceeds of crime. The latest action comes as Indian agencies continue efforts to bring Chandrakar back to the country after he was detained in Oman on the basis of an Interpol Red Corner Notice.

The six accused named in the corruption case are Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja and Dheeraj Ahuja. The CBI has charged them under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with offences related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

How the Mahadev App allegedly built a nationwide illegal betting network

According to the CBI, the Mahadev App grew into one of the country’s largest illegal betting syndicates despite operating from outside India. Investigators alleged that founders Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal expanded the platform across the country using social media to attract millions of users.

The investigation found that the syndicate operated illegal betting panels across India, enrolled users and ran betting markets that generated massive illegal profits. Investigators alleged the money was then laundered through a network of mule bank accounts before being transferred abroad. The agency further claimed that a portion of the proceeds of crime was allegedly paid as protection money to public servants.

Mahadev App founders remain abroad as India pushes for Chandrakar’s return

Reportedly, Investigators said Chandrakar, Uppal and several associates fled to West Asian countries a few years ago and have continued operating the Mahadev App network from outside India. Red Corner Notices have already been issued against four key accused, while proceedings have been initiated to have them declared Fugitive Economic Offenders.

Officials said Chandrakar, a Chhattisgarh native in his 30s, was detained by the Royal Oman Police a few weeks ago based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of Indian agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Chhattisgarh Police. India is now pursuing his extradition or deportation. Investigators also told PTI that informal inputs suggest Chandrakar was allegedly travelling on a passport issued by a Southeast Asian country.

Mahadev App probe continues as agencies trace money trail and wider network

As per reports, Indian agencies earlier said Chandrakar had been located in Dubai, where UAE authorities had detained him in 2024 before releasing him. Investigators now claim Ravi Uppal has moved from Dubai to Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific.

The ED has previously alleged that the Mahadev App case involves several senior politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh. According to the agency, the alleged proceeds of crime generated through the betting syndicate are estimated at around Rs 6,000 crore. The CBI said the investigation is continuing to uncover the full extent of the network, including its alleged political and bureaucratic links, and that more charge sheets will be filed.

What CBI charge sheet says

Six fresh charge sheets filed in the corruption case against Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja and Dheeraj Ahuja.

Five separate charge sheets already filed against 66 accused, including Sourabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and betting syndicate panel members.

Charges include offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, IPC provisions for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act.

Probe alleges illegal betting proceeds were routed through mule accounts before being transferred abroad.

Four key accused face Interpol Red Corner Notices, while action has begun to declare them Fugitive Economic Offenders.

India is pursuing extradition or deportation of Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman, while the investigation into the syndicate’s wider network is ongoing.

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