CBSE Class 12 Results OUT: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Vijayawada Leads

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results today, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.39%—a 0.41% rise from last year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results today, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.39%—a 0.41% rise from last year. Over 42 lakh students appeared for the exams held between February 15 and April 4, 2025.

Girls once again outperformed boys, posting a 91.25% pass rate, nearly 6% higher than the 85.31% recorded by boys. Notably, transgender students achieved a 100% pass rate, marking a 50% jump from last year and highlighting growing inclusivity in education.

Among regions, Vijayawada topped with 99.60%, followed by Trivandrum (99.32%) and Chennai (97.39%). Prayagraj posted the lowest at 79.53%.

Performance in metro cities was also strong: Bengaluru (95.95%), Delhi West (95.37%), and Delhi East (95.06%) led the urban belt. Meanwhile, Pune (90.93%), Ajmer (90.40%), and Chandigarh (91.61%) maintained solid showings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Students can access results via official CBSE portals, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.