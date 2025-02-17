CBSE Refutes Board Paper 2025 Leak Rumors, ‘Claims Are Intended To Create Unnecessary Panic’

CBSE, putting an end to these rumors, said, 'These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents.'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied rumors about paper leaks during the 2025 board exams, which started on February 15 and will end on April 4. In an official statement on February 16, CBSE confirmed that claims about access to the exam question papers were false and intended to cause panic among students and parents.

CBSE, putting an end to these rumors, said, “It has come to the Board’s attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumors on YouTube, Facebook, `X’, and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers.”

“These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents. The board is actively monitoring and taking action against those who are spreading false information,” it added.

The statement also mentioned that law enforcement agencies have been engaged to “identify and take legal action against those responsible.” It further noted, “Students involved in such activities will face penalties under CBSE’s Unfair Means rules and the applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

CBSE has urged students, parents, and schools to rely only on official updates from the CBSE website (www.cbse.gov.in) or verified channels. The board also advised parents to guide their children in avoiding unverified news during this time.

“All stakeholders, including students, parents, and schools, should rely only on official communications from CBSE available on the website (www.cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels for accurate updates,” it said.

Around 44 lakh students are appearing for the board exams across 8,000 schools in India and abroad. These exams cover both Class 10 and Class 12 students and are being held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

