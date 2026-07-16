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Home > India News > ‘Class 9 Is Stressful’: Supreme Court Questions CBSE’s Third Language Rule-What Happens Next?

‘Class 9 Is Stressful’: Supreme Court Questions CBSE’s Third Language Rule-What Happens Next?

The Supreme Court has questioned the CBSE's decision to introduce a compulsory third language from Class 9, saying it adds unnecessary pressure on students preparing for board exams. The court suggested that the language should instead be introduced from Class 6.

Supreme Court Questions CBSE's Third Language Rule.
Supreme Court Questions CBSE's Third Language Rule.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 14:10 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday raised concerns over the CBSE’s decision to make a third language compulsory from Class 9. The court said it puts extra pressure on students who are already preparing for their board exams. These remarks were made as the Tamil Nadu government appealed against a Madras High Court order related to the setting up of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state. During the hearing, Tamil Nadu’s lawyers said the state’s objection was related to the three-language policy proposed by the Centre. In response, Justice B.V. Nagarathna said students should start learning a third language much earlier instead of introducing it in Class 9 as pressure of appearing for boards is already heightened for them. 

Supreme Court Says ‘Don’t Start a New Language in Class 9’

“No, that is very bad. Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th? You introduce it in 6th,” he said.

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The judge advised education authorities to reconsider the policy while addressing the centre. 

“Union of India, please don’t have third language in 9th standard. CBSE, ICSE, State Board, 10th standard is a board exam. From the end of 8th standard onwards, the pressure starts,” the Court observed.

Justice Nagarathna remeberd her own schooling and said students in her school were introduced to multiple languages but it was during middle school so they were prepared for this before appearing for their secondary school exams. 

“In the middle school the third language was started because that was required for SSLC. It was Kannada for those who had second language as Hindi and vice versa. Sanskrit was also there, so you could have third language. The earlier, the better,” she said.

The judge further stated, “So if we had that kind of preparation and all, what about today’s students? Don’t start a new language in 9th. Start it in 6th… I’m recalling my experience from 1976.” 

Who Must Study Third Language Under CBSE R3 Rule? 

Under the three-language rule, students will have to study three languages, which include two Indian languages and one non native language. Even if the students fail in their third language subject, they have to pass the exam to get promoted in next standard. 

The new policy will apply to students who are joining Class 9 in the 2026-27 academic session and Class 10 in 2027-28. But students already studying in Class 10 during 2026-27 will not have to study or pass a third language under these new rules either. 

This means that for this year, class 9th and 10th students do not need to worry about their third internal assessment language exam. 

Also Read: Silkyara Tunnel Tragedy: Worker Killed After Concrete Lining Collapse Inside, NHIDCL Orders Probe 

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‘Class 9 Is Stressful’: Supreme Court Questions CBSE’s Third Language Rule-What Happens Next?
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‘Class 9 Is Stressful’: Supreme Court Questions CBSE’s Third Language Rule-What Happens Next?
‘Class 9 Is Stressful’: Supreme Court Questions CBSE’s Third Language Rule-What Happens Next?
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