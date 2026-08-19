CCPA Fines Amazon Rs 1 Lakh Over Sale of Mislabelled ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on Amazon Seller Services Private Limited for allowing the sale of regular sweets on its platform under the label “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad”. The regulator found that the product was being marketed without approval from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, potentially misleading devotees about the nature and religious significance of the sweets.

CCPA Flags Misleading Label by Amazon

According to the CCPA, the phrase “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad” has a specific and well-understood meaning among Hindu devotees. It denotes food that has been offered to and blessed by the deity at the Ram Mandir. The authority observed that devotees would, by default, understand a product carrying such a label to be genuine prasad from the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

No Approval From Ram Temple Trust

The CCPA noted that the sweets were being sold on Amazon under the “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad” description without any approval or authorisation from the Ram Temple Trust. The regulator held that permitting such a product description could mislead consumers into believing that the sweets had a direct religious connection with the temple.

Order Follows January 2024 Complaint

The proceedings originated from a complaint filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in January 2024. The order was passed on August 4 by CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra. Following its findings, the authority directed Amazon Seller Services Private Limited to deposit the ₹1 lakh penalty within 15 days.

Amazon’s Role Under CCPA Scrutiny

The CCPA also took into account Amazon’s position as one of India’s largest e-commerce marketplaces, with an extensive consumer base. The regulator’s action highlights the responsibility of online marketplaces to ensure that products offered to consumers are not presented through descriptions or labels that could create a false impression about their origin, authenticity or religious significance. The case also underscores the importance of accurate product information, particularly where religious terms such as “prasad” carry a specific meaning for consumers.

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