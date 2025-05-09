Home
CCPA Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Over Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales Amid National Security Concerns

13 top e-commerce platforms under scrutiny for listing wireless devices without proper licensing or regulatory compliance

CCPA Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Over Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales Amid National Security Concerns


Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has cracked down on 13 major digital marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, OLX, and Facebook for allegedly selling walkie-talkie devices without required approvals or licensing disclosures.

The notices were issued after a probe found that these platforms listed walkie-talkies without revealing critical details such as frequency range, licensing requirements, or Equipment Type Approval (ETA) all of which are mandatory under Indian law.

The e-commerce platforms named in the official statement include:
Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, OLX, TradeIndia, Facebook, Indiamart, VardaanMart, Jiomart, Krishnamart, Chimiya, Talk Pro Walkie Talkie, and MaskMan Toys.

Violation of Consumer Protection and Telegraph Laws

According to the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the listings were in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933. “The product listings for walkie-talkies do not specify whether the device requires a license from the concerned authority for use,” said the Ministry in a statement.

Such omissions mislead consumers into believing that these devices are legal for unrestricted use, whereas unauthorized usage could attract legal action and threaten national security.

Minister Pralhad Joshi Raises National Security Concerns

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took to social media, saying: “The sale of non-compliant wireless devices not only breaches statutory obligations but may also pose significant risks to national security operations.”

He confirmed that the CCPA will soon issue formal guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, aimed at strengthening compliance standards across online marketplaces.

Massive Number of Illegal Listings Detected

A preliminary audit revealed the alarming scale of the issue:

  • 467 listings on Amazon

  • 314 on Flipkart

  • 489 on Meesho

  • 423 on TradeIndia

This widespread non-compliance prompted the CCPA to take immediate legal action, directing sellers and platforms to remove such listings and ensure future compliance with telecom and consumer protection laws.

Emphasis on Compliance and Consumer Rights

The government has now directed all sellers and platforms to strictly adhere to licensing rules, warn users about device restrictions, and prevent misleading product descriptions.

The Ministry emphasized that failure to follow legal procedures could expose consumers to legal trouble and jeopardize national interests, especially at a time when border tensions are high.

