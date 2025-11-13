CCTV Footage Exposes Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Techie Deliberately Knocks Down Family, Gets Arrested For Road Rage

In a yet again shocking incident of a purported road rage in Bengaluru, angered over honking, a software engineer deliberately rammed into a scooter, injuring a family of three in Central Bengaluru, police officials said on Thursday.

The shocking accident was caught on a CCTV camera that the police have accessed.

The Sadashiva Nagar police have arrested Sukrit Keshav Gowda, 23, from Kodigehalli who works with a private company in Whitefield, the police added.

Police investigations revealed that on October 26th, around 7.11 pm, Gowda, who was driving a Red Tata Curvv, drove in a rash and reckless manner, swerved and rammed into a Honda Dio from the rear on New BEL Road near MS Ramaiah Hospital. The scooter was on the car’s right side close to the road divider.





Vineth A, 33, a businessman from Vidyaranyapura; his wife Anikita Patel, 31, a homemaker; and their young son were on the scooter on the way to Indiranagar while the incident occurred. The scooter crashed into the divider, sending the couple and their child onto the road, police said.

“At the previous signal, the two-wheeler rider had honked at the car, asking to give way. The suspect in the car let the two-wheeler overtake, but was angered over the honking as he was in a car and the other person was in a two-wheeler. He then deliberately rammed into the two-wheeler from behind,”

Gowda, with no remorse, fled the spot in his speeding car, police officials said. With the help of the passersby, Anikita, who suffered injuries to her left hand, shoulders and behind the head, and Vineeth, who sustained injuries to his left rib, were treated at the MS Ramaiah hospital, as per the FIR, and were discharged.

Vineth later went to St John’s Hospital near Koramangala, after the pain recurred. Initially, the case was registered by the Sadashivanagar Traffic police.

During the investigation, it was found that it was a case of deliberate hit and run. The case was then transferred to the Sadashivanagar Police Station (Law and Order). A probe was launched by Inspector Girish following an FIR on November 6, and the suspect was arrested near Balaji Layout.

Gowda, the suspect, has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is ongoing and Gowda has been remanded in judicial custody.

