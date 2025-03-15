Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
CCTV Footage Shows BJP Leader Shot Dead In Haryana Over Alleged Land Dispute

BJP leader Surendra Jawahar was shot dead in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Friday night, allegedly over a land dispute, police said. CCTV footage captured the chilling attack, showing Jawahar attempting to escape before being gunned down at point-blank range.

A local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot and killed on Friday night in Sonipat district of Haryana, allegedly over a land dispute, police said.

Fatal Confrontation Over Property Dispute

Surendra Jawahar, the BJP’s Mundlana Mandal president, was gunned down around 9:30 pm in Jawahar village when a neighbor fired three bullets at him, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the accused—whose name has not been disclosed—was reportedly angered by a property dispute involving a piece of land that Jawahar had purchased in the name of the suspect’s aunt. Tensions between the two had escalated over time, and the accused had previously warned Jawahar against stepping onto the disputed land.

Haryana Attack Captured on CCTV

On Friday night, when Jawahar arrived at the site to clear the land, the suspect confronted him. The argument quickly turned violent, and the accused opened fire, hitting the BJP leader multiple times.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Jawahar running into a nearby shop in an attempt to escape while his attacker pursued him. In the video, Jawahar can be heard shouting, “Mujhe maar diya (He killed me),” before the assailant caught up with him and shot him point-blank.

Investigation Underway

Jawahar succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the murder and are working to apprehend the suspect.

Authorities are continuing to gather evidence, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

