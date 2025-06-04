Home
  CDS Chauhan Sends Stern Message To Pakistan: 'India Will Not Live Under The Shadow of Terror'

CDS Chauhan Sends Stern Message To Pakistan: ‘India Will Not Live Under The Shadow of Terror’

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday delivered a powerful message while addressing a lecture in Pune, emphasizing that the Indian Armed Forces remain unshaken by losses and setbacks in the face of terrorism.

CDS Chauhan Sends Stern Message To Pakistan: ‘India Will Not Live Under The Shadow of Terror’


Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday delivered a powerful message while addressing a lecture in Pune, emphasizing that the Indian Armed Forces remain unshaken by losses and setbacks in the face of terrorism. His remarks came amid India’s ongoing precision military campaign—Operation Sindoor—which targets Pakistan-based terror infrastructure following recent cross-border provocations.

“Losses Don’t Define Us. Our Response Does.”

Refusing to dwell on India’s battlefield casualties, Gen Chauhan said, “When I was asked about losses on our side, I said these are not important. The results and how you act are important.” He added that professional militaries are not governed by short-term outcomes but by their ability to endure and retaliate strategically.

The CDS made it clear that India’s response to Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism has entered a new phase. “State-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop. India is not going to live under the shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail,” he asserted, rebuking Islamabad’s longstanding dual strategy of diplomatic denial and militant proxy warfare.

“Pakistan’s Thousand Cuts Will Be Answered”

Gen Chauhan accused Pakistan of pursuing an outdated doctrine of bleeding India by a thousand cuts—referring to low-cost, high-impact proxy attacks. “Their current Army Chief, Asim Munir, was spewing venom against India and Hindus even before the Pahalgam attack,” he noted. Drawing historical parallels, he recalled how Pakistan’s former leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto once promised a thousand-year war with India at the United Nations.

Describing terrorism as “an irrational act of warfare,” the CDS questioned the logic behind Pakistan’s continued reliance on non-state actors to destabilize the region. “There is no defined logic in terrorism. And yet, our adversary has chosen it as a weapon,” he said.

He further highlighted a strategic shift in India’s response: “We’ve drawn a new line of military operation against terror. We’ve connected terrorism to critical resources—like water—and demonstrated that this prolonged strategy of bleeding India will no longer go unanswered.”

Operation Sindoor: A New Doctrine Emerges

Operation Sindoor, launched in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, is believed to involve high-precision airstrikes and coordinated surveillance of terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control. Without divulging operational details, Gen Chauhan’s tone suggested India’s counter-terror response has moved from restraint to assertion.

