Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates

Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates

Despite a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, drone sightings and explosions were reported in Srinagar, Udhampur, Punjab, and Gujarat, triggering security alerts.

Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates


Just hours after India and Pakistan announced a “full and immediate” ceasefire agreement, fresh tensions erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, with drone sightings and shelling reported in Srinagar and Udhampur. Blackouts were also reimposed in several sensitive areas, including Katra and the Vaishno Devi Bhawan zone, raising concerns over the stability of the truce.

According to reports, drones were spotted hovering near Udhampur and in the skies over Srinagar. Loud explosions were also heard near the high-security Badami Bagh cantonment area. Videos widely circulated on social media captured both the drone activity and the blasts, prompting a region-wide security alert.

In response, authorities advised residents in Katra and the Vaishno Devi area to observe a voluntary blackout. Homes and public spaces switched off lights to avoid visibility during drone movements. Officials stressed that these measures were precautionary and not a response to any confirmed attack.

CNN reported that ceasefire violations were also feared along parts of the Line of Control (LoC), triggering alerts in other border states. Punjab witnessed similar disturbances, with drones reported in Gurdaspur and blackout orders reissued in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Ferozepur. The Ludhiana district administration urged residents to stay indoors and turn off all lights. In Ferozepur, blackout instructions mirrored earlier alerts, emphasizing calm and public cooperation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In Bathinda, the sound of sirens added to public anxiety. The district administration clarified there was no immediate threat and urged people to rely on official communication channels for updates. The situation remains under constant watch.

Meanwhile, Gujarat and Rajasthan were not spared. Gujarat’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed on social media that multiple drones were sighted in the Kutch region. “Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don’t panic,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Rajasthan’s Barmer and Jaisalmer districts also went on high alert, with air raid warnings and blackouts enforced.

On the diplomatic front, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the United States for facilitating the ceasefire. Posting on social media, he stated, “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.”

His brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, also weighed in, calling Pakistan a “peace-loving” country while adding that it “knows how to defend itself.”

The developments have once again spotlighted the fragile nature of India-Pakistan relations, particularly along the heavily militarized LoC. Despite diplomatic efforts and public statements expressing hope for peace, drone intrusions and blackout measures suggest that tensions remain volatile.

ALSO READ: India, Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Stop All Firing & Military Action On Land, Air & Sea, New Delhi Confirms

Filed under

Blackout drone attack Srinagar India-Pakistan Ceasefire

A major breaking update i

Loud Explosions Reported in Several Parts of Jaisalmer, Panic Among Locals
newsx

Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates
A tense situation unfolde

Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway
Indian National Security

‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions
In the middle of rising t

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Pakistan has breached the

India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Loud Explosions Reported in Several Parts of Jaisalmer, Panic Among Locals

Loud Explosions Reported in Several Parts of Jaisalmer, Panic Among Locals

Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway

Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway

‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions

‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire

India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached

India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media