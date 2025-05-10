Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ceasefire Understanding Had No Preconditions, Indus Water Treaty In Abeyance: MEA Sources

Ceasefire Understanding Had No Preconditions, Indus Water Treaty In Abeyance: MEA Sources

Despite the ceasefire agreement, MEA officials confirmed that the Indus Water Treaty remains in abeyance. The decision to keep the treaty suspended signals that India continues to withhold engagement on non-military bilateral matters until further assessment.

Ceasefire Understanding Had No Preconditions, Indus Water Treaty In Abeyance: MEA Sources

Talking about India’s decision to suspend parts of the Indus Water Treaty, Maj Gen Sudhakar said this move didn’t come out of nowhere.


India and Pakistan have reached a ceasefire understanding without any preconditions or post-conditions, according to sources from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The development comes amid high military tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and follows a formal communication between the two sides. MEA sources confirmed that the request for the ceasefire came from Pakistan and that India’s agreement to halt military action was limited strictly to that objective. They also confirmed that the Indus Water Treaty remains in abeyance, signaling that India continues to apply broader strategic pressure on Pakistan in light of recent escalations.

Ceasefire Initiated by Pakistan

According to MEA sources, the move to de-escalate tensions was initiated by Islamabad through a formal military channel.

“There is no pre or post-condition to the ceasefire agreement. The call was initiated from Pakistan,” MEA sources stated.

The clarification comes after speculation around whether the ceasefire had involved behind-the-scenes negotiations or international mediation. MEA officials emphasized that the understanding is confined solely to halting military operations across the border and does not alter India’s broader strategic or diplomatic positions.

India Maintains Strategic Pressure

Despite the ceasefire agreement, MEA officials confirmed that the Indus Water Treaty remains in abeyance. The decision to keep the treaty suspended signals that India continues to withhold engagement on non-military bilateral matters until further assessment. The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, governs the distribution of water from the Indus River and its tributaries between the two countries.

The suspension of the treaty remains a key strategic tool, particularly in the context of repeated ceasefire violations and cross-border terror activity emanating from Pakistani territory in recent years.

Ceasefire Agreement Limited in Scope

The ceasefire understanding applies exclusively to the cessation of military action. It does not include or imply resumption of full-scale dialogue or confidence-building measures. MEA sources reiterated that India remains vigilant and retains the right to respond firmly to any further provocations.

The Indian Armed Forces, according to prior briefings, continue to stay on high alert along border sectors, with the S-400 air defense systems operational and tri-service deployment intact.

