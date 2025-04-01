Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army In Poonch: Indian Army Retaliates With Force

The incident comes amid heightened security operations in the region. Earlier, security forces had intensified search and cordon operations following an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua.

In a significant development, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement on Tuesday by firing at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack prompted a swift and strong retaliation from the Indian Army.

The Nangi Tekri Battalion, under the command of the Krishna Ghati Brigade, responded promptly to the ceasefire violation, successfully repelling the Pakistani fire. The situation escalated quickly, but further details of the retaliation are still awaited as the forces assess the impact.

The incident comes amid heightened security operations in the region. Earlier, security forces had intensified search and cordon operations following an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua. The joint operation, involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was launched based on credible intelligence inputs.

The operation gained momentum after suspicious movement was detected in the Panjtirthi area late on March 31. This led to a fresh encounter, followed by a well-coordinated search-and-destroy operation that began at first light on April 1. Security personnel continue to maintain a heightened alert across the region, with the operation still ongoing.

According to the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army, the joint operation is designed to neutralize any potential threats. “Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in the general area of Panjtirthi, Kathua by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search and destroy operations were launched at first light on April 1, and operations are still in progress,” the army said in a statement on social media platform X.

The ongoing operations and heightened security measures reflect the Indian Army’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region, despite the repeated ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.

