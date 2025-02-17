Home
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • CEC Rajiv Kumar Bids Farewell, Highlights Election Risks From Unregulated Social Media Algorithms

CEC Rajiv Kumar Bids Farewell, Highlights Election Risks From Unregulated Social Media Algorithms

In his farewell address, CEC Rajiv Kumar thanked the 15 million polling officials for their dedication to uphold democratic values.

CEC Rajiv Kumar Bids Farewell, Highlights Election Risks From Unregulated Social Media Algorithms

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar


The Election Commission of India today bid farewell to Rajiv Kumar who had joined ECI as Election Commissioner on September 1st, 2020 and assumed charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India on May 15, 2022.

Mr. Kumar will be demitting the office of Chief Election Commissioner on 18.02.2025. His tenure spanning 4.5 years in the Commission was characterized by silent yet deep-rooted reforms across various domains spanning structural, technological, capacity development, communication, international cooperation and administration.

Mr. Kumar during his tenure has completed one full electoral cycle with conduct of elections in 31 States/UTs, the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections 2022, Lok Sabha elections 2024 and Rajya Sabha renewals -a rare and monumental feat in electoral management. The elections were conducted peacefully with near zero repolls and incidents of violence.

In his farewell address, CEC Rajiv Kumar thanked the 15 million polling officials for their dedication to uphold democratic values. He asserted that the trust of close to nearly a billion voters is unfazed by motivated and uncorroborated attacks on India’s democratic institutions.

As a proponent of technology, Mr. Kumar outlined a path for strengthening conduct of elections while guarding against the threats of cyber-attacks and misinformation on social media. He lauded the voters for their vibrant participation especially women voters and said that the electoral process is marching towards more inclusivity.

The Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu conveyed their appreciation for the inclusive, transformative and purpose driven leadership of CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar, that has strengthened electoral processes and has raised India’s stature globally in the field of election management.

CEC Shri Kumar’s tenure was marked by a slew of electoral reforms, including operationalizing four qualifying dates for voter registration with advanced application facility for 17+ youngsters; simplified forms for voter registration; redefining electoral boundaries with delimitation in Assam;ensuring voting by polling personnel at Voter Facilitation Centre to avoid any intimidation, delays and wrong doing. These initiatives were aimed at empowering every eligible citizen while modernizing election administration.

“Conducting elections in the world’s largest democracy is an immense responsibility, one that requires constant innovation and vigilance. As I pass the baton to my successors, leaving the commission in experienced and competent hands, I acknowledge the evolving challenges ahead. The future of elections will be shaped by a complex and multifaceted blend of technological advancements, voter engagement, influx of fake narratives and the balancing of transparency with privacy. The Election Commission has to remain steadfast in preserving the trust of voters while adapting to these new realities.

The Model Code of Conduct has played a crucial role in maintaining a delicate balance between allowing robust political debate and ensuring responsible campaigning. While it has been leveraged effectively to uphold electoral fairness, we must remain mindful that any overreach could stifle genuine political expression, just as unchecked violations could undermine the sanctity of elections. The challenge ahead lies in carefully calibrating the MCC’s enforcement, ensuring it remains an effective tool for ethical campaigning without becoming an undue constraint on democratic expression.

The Commission on many occasions in the past tread upon a fine line which requiredthe balancing of proactive actions with constitutional wisdom and restraint in the interest of allowing for the fullest and vibrant electoral participation by parties and candidates alike, while not overrun the legal judicial process. Political Parties and their presidents must also take responsibility for the utterance of their star campaigners and leaders,” said CEC Rajiv Kumar in his farewell address.

