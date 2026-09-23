“Celebrate, Don’t Pollute”: Bombay HC Bans Firecrackers, Laser Lights During Maharashtra Festivities

The Bombay High Court has ordered a complete ban on the use of firecrackers and laser lights during festive processions on roads across Maharashtra, in a bid to curb noise and air pollution during festivals and public celebrations. The court has also prohibited the use of high-intensity lumen lights and beams during such celebrations, introducing a series of preventive measures aimed at reducing pollution and ensuring compliance with noise-control regulations.

Firecrackers and Laser Lights Prohibited

Under the court’s directions, organisers of festive processions will not be permitted to use firecrackers or laser lights on public roads. The restrictions are intended to address concerns over rising levels of noise and air pollution during large public celebrations. The order also covers high-intensity lights and beams that can cause disruption and pose risks during crowded processions.

Rs 1 Lakh Security Deposit for Groups

As part of the preventive measures, organisers of groups will be required to deposit ₹1 lakh as security, while individuals will have to deposit Rs 50,000. The security amount may be forfeited in case of violations of prescribed decibel limits, putting organisers under greater responsibility to ensure that noise regulations are followed during processions.

Violations Could Lead to Prosecution

The court has warned that violations of the directions could result in legal action under various laws, including the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, the Environment (Protection) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosives Act.

Focus on Pollution-Free Festive Celebrations

The Bombay High Court’s directions come amid efforts to balance festive celebrations with public health, environmental concerns and noise-control regulations. The restrictions are expected to place greater responsibility on organisers to ensure that processions and public celebrations comply with the prescribed rules across Maharashtra.

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