As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completed eight years in office, the state capital saw posters celebrating his government’s accomplishments. The visuals, displayed prominently in Lucknow on Monday, underscored key initiatives and milestones achieved under his leadership.

Adityanath, who took over as the Chief Minister in 2017, was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) choice after securing a historic mandate in the assembly elections. The party, which had contested the polls without declaring a chief ministerial candidate, won an overwhelming 312 out of 403 seats, paving the way for Adityanath’s leadership.

In 2022, he made history by securing a second consecutive term, a feat no other Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had accomplished before. The BJP retained power, winning 255 seats, while its allies also performed well in the elections.

Political and Administrative Journey

Since assuming office, Yogi Adityanath has overseen several key departments. In his first term, he directly managed 36 ministries, including Home, Economic and Statistics, Personnel and Appointments, and Civil Defence. Currently, he retains control over 33 departments, including crucial portfolios such as Home, Law and Order, Civil Aviation, Mining, and Religious Affairs.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Poster put up in Lucknow as Yogi Adityanath completes 8 years as the Chief Minister of UP pic.twitter.com/QQiXuBNW7C — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2025

Born on June 5, 1972, in Uttarakhand, Adityanath was originally named Ajay Singh Bisht. His early years saw him actively participating in the movement for the construction of the Ram Temple, leading him to become a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

His political career began in 1998 when he was elected as the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, making him the youngest MP at the time. He continued to represent the constituency for five consecutive terms before taking on the role of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister in 2017.

Focus on Law, Order, and Development

On Sunday, ahead of the milestone, Adityanath held a high-level meeting with state officials to review law and order and preparations for upcoming festivals. He directed authorities to ensure that all celebrations take place peacefully and in accordance with traditions.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced a three-day ‘Janpadiya Vikas Utsav’ (District Development Festival) across all districts to commemorate the government’s eight-year journey. The initiative aims to highlight developmental work and progress achieved in various sectors.

He also stressed the importance of law enforcement measures, calling for the verification of tempo and e-rickshaw drivers as well as tenants across the state. Measures to prevent overloading at key transport points were also discussed, with officials from the Transport Department instructed to play an active role in maintaining order.

Further, Adityanath emphasized the need for enhanced police foot patrols and keeping PRV 112—the emergency response vehicle system—on high alert to ensure public safety.

With eight years of governance behind him, Yogi Adityanath continues to shape policies aimed at law and order, infrastructure, and economic growth, as his administration looks ahead to future challenges and opportunities.

