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Home > India News > Celebratory Firing Costs BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh His Freedom as Delhi Court Orders Four-Year Jail Term

Celebratory Firing Costs BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh His Freedom as Delhi Court Orders Four-Year Jail Term

Delhi court sentences BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh to four years in prison in the 2018 celebratory firing case that killed Archana Gupta.

Delhi court has sentenced BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh to four years in prison for a New Year's Eve celebratory firing that claimed a woman's life (Image: ANI)
Delhi court has sentenced BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh to four years in prison for a New Year's Eve celebratory firing that claimed a woman's life (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 16:56 IST

A celebratory moment for a BJP MLA, Raju Kumar Singh, turned tragic on New Year’s Eve in 2018, leading him to a major legal battle. Recently, a Delhi court sentenced a Bihar BJP MLA  to four years of imprisonment. The ruling came in a celebratory firing incident case at a South Delhi farmhouse that resulted in the demise of 45-year-old Archana Gupta.
 
In its verdict, Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts also ordered him to pay twenty-five lakh rupees in compensation to the victim’s husband.
 

Legal Consequences of Reckless Actions

The tragic event occurred during a party which is hosted by Singh’s brother in Fatehpur Beri. During the celebration at the party, Singh fired a gun into the air to celebrate. However, the bullet struck Archana Gupta, who later died from her injuries.
 
During the trial, Singh’s legal team argued for leniency. They claimed he lacked the scientific knowledge to predict the downward path of the bullet. The court rejected this argument. Singh was convicted under Section 304 (II) of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was also found guilty under Section 30 of the Arms Act for violating firearm licence rules.
 
In the key verdict, Singh had been out on bail since early 2019 but was taken into custody immediately after his conviction. While the charges carry a maximum penalty of ten years, the court decided on a four-year term.
 

BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh Case: Co-Accused Acquitted

While the Bihar lawmaker faces prison, the court dealt differently with others involved. The judge acquitted Singh’s wife, Renu Singh, and two other individuals. They had been accused of destroying evidence, but the court found no reliable material evidence to support those specific charges.
 
This case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers surrounding celebratory gun use. What was meant to be a festive night ended a life, destroyed a family, and resulted in a serious prison sentence for a sitting lawmaker.
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Celebratory Firing Costs BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh His Freedom as Delhi Court Orders Four-Year Jail Term
Tags: BJP Bihar MLAcelebratory firing caseRaju Kumar SinghSouth Delhi farmhouse

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Celebratory Firing Costs BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh His Freedom as Delhi Court Orders Four-Year Jail Term
Celebratory Firing Costs BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh His Freedom as Delhi Court Orders Four-Year Jail Term
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