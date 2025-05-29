Census, Caste, and Data: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Bold Address on Social Justice, Policy, and India’s Rise

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday hailed the government’s decision to include caste-based enumeration in the upcoming decadal census. Addressing Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Probationers of the 2024 and 2025 batches in New Delhi, Dhankhar called the move “transformative” and “game-changing.” He stated, “The Government has made a great decision. It will help bring about social justice. It will be an eye-opener. It will satisfy people’s aspirations.” Referring to the last caste-based census in 1931, he said, “I looked up the census many times to know about my caste. I therefore realise the importance of caste-based enumeration.”

Caste Data Will Strengthen Policy, Not Divide Society

Dhankhar dismissed concerns that caste-based data could create division. He said, “Far from being divisive, thoughtfully collected caste data will be an instrument of integration.” Comparing data collection to a medical MRI, he added, “You will know about it when you stand. This mechanism will transform abstract constitutional commitments to equality into measurable, accountable policy outcomes.” He emphasized that informed governance relies on robust statistics and clear demographic understanding.

Reaffirming the role of data in national development, Dhankhar said, “We are looking for ‘Viksit Bharat’—not a dream, but a defined destination. Bharat is on the rise, and the rise is unstoppable.” He stressed that the path to a developed India lies in evidence-based planning. “Statistics is not merely about numbers. It is about identifying patterns and drawing insights for wise policy decisions,” he said. He warned that outdated data leads to stale policies, while timely insights ensure exponential outcomes through well-informed interventions.

Statistics As A Tool For Equality And National Unity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged ISS officers to act as agents of equality, emphasizing their critical role in shaping inclusive governance. He said, “Statistical cartography reveals the hidden geometries of inequality. Democracy has meaning only if those who cannot help themselves are helped.” He praised India’s civil servants as “silent yet formidable architects” of the nation’s socio-economic progress. Dhankhar celebrated India’s linguistic richness, calling regional languages the “spinal strength” of national unity. He highlighted the need for technical education in vernacular languages and stressed their importance in preserving culture, strengthening democracy, and fulfilling the constitutional vision of inclusive development.

(With Inputs From ANI)

