Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Central Government Block Vikatan’s Website Over A Political Cartoon, Is Press Freedom At Risk?

Central Government Block Vikatan’s Website Over A Political Cartoon, Is Press Freedom At Risk?

Vikatan's website blocked after a controversial political cartoon led to a BJP complaint. The media house seeks transparency, preparing for a hearing on Feb 20.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Central Government Block Vikatan’s Website Over A Political Cartoon, Is Press Freedom At Risk?


Central government has blocked the website of the prominent Tamil magazine Vikatan (www.vikatan.com) after a complaint filed by Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai. The complaint centered around a political cartoon published on the cover of Vikatan Plus, which sparked significant controversy, leading to the website’s shutdown on February 15, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The political cartoon, which was seen as objectionable by BJP supporters, ignited a public outcry. On February 15, Annamalai lodged a formal complaint with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) and the Press Council of India. He alleged that the cartoon, which targeted political figures, violated decency standards and political ethics.

Despite initial calls for protests from BJP supporters, these did not materialize. However, by the evening of February 15, Vikatan’s website became inaccessible to many users, prompting immediate concern from its technical team. The team noticed a sudden and unexplained drop in web traffic and escalated the matter to its Internet Service Provider (ISP) and domain service provider, but received no clear answers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tamil Digital Magazine, Vikatan Website 'Blocked' After Controversial Cartoon On PM Modi – Here's What Happened News24 -

In response to the website’s unavailability, Vikatan reached out to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) on February 16, 2025, seeking clarification on the sudden blockage. By February 17, the MIB acknowledged that the website had been blocked under emergency provisions of the IT Rules, 2021. However, the ministry declined to provide specific reasons for the action, citing confidentiality of the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) proceedings.

Vikatan officially requested an extension until February 20 to prepare a comprehensive response to the matter, and demanded transparency in the review process. The MIB granted the extension but confirmed that the website’s blockage would remain in place until further notice. The ministry did not disclose the exact reasons behind the order.

The magazine, known for its sharp satirical take on politics, has voiced concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the government’s actions. Vikatan, which has a 99-year history of journalistic integrity, has a long history of satirizing governments at both state and national levels. In an official statement, Vikatan stressed the importance of a transparent and justifiable approach to any media-related legal action.

“While we respect legal processes, any action against a media house must be transparent and justifiable. The lack of clarity in this matter is deeply concerning,” the statement read.

This latest controversy raises critical questions about the balance between regulatory oversight and press freedom. Vikatan has a long history of standing up for press freedom, including surviving a shutdown by the British in 1942, and its editor being jailed in 1987. Over the years, the magazine has fought multiple defamation cases under successive governments, making this issue a critical test for the future of media freedom in India.

The Vikatan team is scheduled to present its case before the IDC on February 20, 2025. If the decision does not align with principles of press freedom, the magazine has stated that it is prepared to pursue legal action.

The unfolding events will likely set a crucial precedent for media independence in India, with all eyes now on the upcoming hearing. As the case develops, the debate over government interference with media and press freedom is expected to intensify.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru To Be Hotter Than Delhi This Year: IMD

Filed under

BJP Annamalai complaint Vikatan political cartoon controversy Vikatan website blocked

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

WATCH: Farah Khan Makes A Hilarious ‘Udit Ji’ Reference To Sania Mirza’s Son, Here’s What Happened

WATCH: Farah Khan Makes A Hilarious ‘Udit Ji’ Reference To Sania Mirza’s Son, Here’s What...

Hamas To Release Dead Bodies Of Four Hostages, Including Bibas Children, And Six Living Captives

Hamas To Release Dead Bodies Of Four Hostages, Including Bibas Children, And Six Living Captives

Who Is His Mystery Bride, Hridi Narang? Indie Sensation Singer Anuv Jain Ties The Knot Long Term Girl Friend

Who Is His Mystery Bride, Hridi Narang? Indie Sensation Singer Anuv Jain Ties The Knot...

Elon Musk Compares ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ To Rabies, Claims Progressives Once ‘Adored’ Him

Elon Musk Compares ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ To Rabies, Claims Progressives Once ‘Adored’ Him

Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA Evidence

Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA...

Entertainment

WATCH: Farah Khan Makes A Hilarious ‘Udit Ji’ Reference To Sania Mirza’s Son, Here’s What Happened

WATCH: Farah Khan Makes A Hilarious ‘Udit Ji’ Reference To Sania Mirza’s Son, Here’s What

Who Is His Mystery Bride, Hridi Narang? Indie Sensation Singer Anuv Jain Ties The Knot Long Term Girl Friend

Who Is His Mystery Bride, Hridi Narang? Indie Sensation Singer Anuv Jain Ties The Knot

Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA Evidence

Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Lifestyle

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox