Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Centre Alerts States As India Braces For Intense Heatwave In Summer 2025

Centre Alerts States As India Braces For Intense Heatwave In Summer 2025

As summer 2025 begins, India braces for a severe heatwave. The Centre has urged states to enhance health facility preparedness as IMD predicts nearly double heatwave days.

With the onset of summer 2025, temperatures across India are rising rapidly, prompting the Centre to issue an urgent advisory to states regarding the preparedness of health facilities for heatstroke cases and related illnesses. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava has instructed state health departments to implement ‘Heat-Health’ action plans and ensure proper response mechanisms are in place.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an alarming increase in heatwave days, particularly in Northwest India. The government has emphasized the need for adequate drinking water supply and functional cooling systems in hospitals to manage severe heat-related conditions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Heatwave Intensifies Across India

Delhi Records Scorching Temperatures

The national capital, Delhi, has recorded some of the highest temperatures in the country, with the mercury reaching 40.5°C on Wednesday, significantly above normal levels. Ridge in Delhi reported 40.1°C, 6.3°C above the usual range, while the minimum temperature on Thursday stood at 19.5°C, which was 1.4°C higher than the season’s average.

Maharashtra Sizzles Under Extreme Heat

Several cities in Maharashtra have recorded temperatures above 40°C. Akola was the hottest in the state at 42.0°C, followed by Brahmapuri at 41.9°C and Chandrapur at 41.2°C. Cities like Jalgaon, Amravati, and Nagpur saw maximum temperatures between 40.0°C and 40.4°C.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Madhya Pradesh Witnesses Unusual Heat Rise

Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh recorded 40.9°C, a rise of 3.9°C above normal. Shivpuri experienced a 5.7°C surge, reaching 40.0°C. Other regions such as Damoh, Guna, and Nowgong also reported temperatures touching 40.0°C, with deviations ranging from 4.1°C to 4.6°C.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan See Surging Heat Levels

In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj recorded 41.6°C, while Jhansi saw 41.1°C with an increase of 5.2°C. Kanpur hit 40.0°C. Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh recorded 40.5°C.

Chhattisgarh and Telangana Experience Unusual Heat Spikes

Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon saw a significant temperature rise to 41.0°C, with a deviation of 7.8°C. Telangana’s Nizamabad hit 40.1°C, while Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal recorded 40.0°C.

IMD Warns of Rising Heat in Delhi

IMD defines a heatwave as when the maximum temperature in plains reaches at least 40°C or is five degrees above normal. North India, including Delhi, is expected to witness further temperature increases of 1-2°C in the coming days.

Odisha Issues Heatwave Alerts

Odisha has issued a heatwave alert for the next three days. IMD predicts a temperature rise of 2-4°C before stabilizing. A ‘Yellow’ alert has been issued for Sambalpur and Boudh districts for Friday. On Saturday, warnings extend to Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Kalahandi, while Sunday’s alert includes Bargarh and Sundargarh as well.

Government’s Response and Precautionary Measures

The Centre has urged all states to ensure:

  • Implementation of ‘Heat-Health’ action plans
  • Establishment of heatstroke management units
  • Emergency treatment readiness for heat-related illnesses
  • Availability of drinking water at healthcare facilities
  • Proper functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas

With heatwaves expected to double in 2025, authorities are on high alert to mitigate health risks and ensure public safety. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure during peak hours.

ALSO READ: India Surpasses Sri Lanka To Become The 2nd Largest Tea Exporter Globally

Filed under

heatwave health precautions IMD weather forecast India heatwave alert 2025 rising temperatures India 2025

Myanmar Hit by Massive 7.

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country
newsx

Centre Alerts States As India Braces For Intense Heatwave In Summer 2025
newsx

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action
Trump’s 25% Tariff on A

Trump’s 25% Tariff on Auto Imports May Push Orders Toward India, FIEO Claims
newsx

Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls...
newsx

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win today’s Clash?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Trump’s 25% Tariff on Auto Imports May Push Orders Toward India, FIEO Claims

Trump’s 25% Tariff on Auto Imports May Push Orders Toward India, FIEO Claims

Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls For CAPF Deployment

Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls...

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win today’s Clash?

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win today’s Clash?

Entertainment

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips