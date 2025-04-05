Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved ₹1280.35 crore as extra central aid to Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry for natural disasters in 2024.

Government of India has approved an additional central assistance of ₹1280.35 crore for Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The decision was taken by a high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following assessments of the damage caused by floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and cyclonic storms.

Funds Allocation to States and UTs

According to an official statement, the total assistance includes:

₹588.73 crore for Bihar

₹522.34 crore for Tamil Nadu

₹136.22 crore for Himachal Pradesh

₹33.06 crore for Puducherry

This fund is over and above the financial support already made available to the respective state governments through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Union Territory Disaster Response Fund (UTDRF).

Support Under PM Modi’s Leadership

The central government highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to ensure timely support for disaster-affected regions. “The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with the states and Union Territory that suffered calamities last year,” the statement noted.

National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Adjustments

The panel has specifically cleared ₹1247.29 crore to be disbursed from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. This amount is subject to adjustment of 50% of the opening balance for the year available in each state’s SDRF. Additionally, Puducherry will receive ₹33.06 crore separately.

Central Assistance in FY 2024-25

In the financial year 2024-25, the central government has disbursed the following:

₹20,264.40 crore to 28 states under the SDRF

₹5,160.76 crore to 19 states under the NDRF

₹4984.25 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 19 states

₹719.72 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight states

These releases are aimed at helping states improve their disaster readiness and response capacities.

The official statement also revealed that the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were sent to the disaster-hit areas immediately after the events, even before formal memorandums were submitted by the respective state governments. This rapid response ensured timely ground-level assessments and helped expedite the decision-making process for fund approval.

This financial assistance demonstrates the Centre’s continued commitment to disaster management and timely support for affected citizens. The government’s prompt decision ensures that resources are available for relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of devastating natural events.

