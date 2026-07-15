Centre Approves Rs 14,448-Crore Varanasi Corridor; Here’s How It Will Improve Airport Connectivity And Boost Infrastructure

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved seven major Cabinet decisions with a combined outlay of Rs 2,19,353 crore, giving the green light to infrastructure projects in Varanasi, the Semicon 2.0 programme, the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), railway expansion works and a new policy to boost urea production. Announcing the decisions after the Cabinet meeting, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the approvals reflect the government’s focus on infrastructure, manufacturing and self-reliance. Among the biggest announcements were two elevated corridors in Varanasi, a Rs 1.27 lakh crore semiconductor mission and a Rs 62,500 crore mobile manufacturing scheme.

The first decision approves a 6/4-lane elevated corridor along the Varuna River. The 43-km corridor, to be built at a cost of Rs 10,998 crore, will connect Varanasi Airport with the railway station. The Cabinet also approved a 6-lane elevated corridor along the River Ganga at an estimated cost of Rs 14,448 crore.

Travel Time to Drop by Up to 67%

Once completed, the corridor is expected to cut average travel time across the project area from 60 minutes to just 20 minutes, while the journey between NH-19 and Kashi Railway Station will come down from 50 minutes to around 25 minutes. The project will also improve connectivity to Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, Ramnagar IWAI Port, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Namo Ghat, Ramnagar Fort and the Ghats of Varanasi. With over 15 crore tourists and pilgrims visiting the city every year, the corridor is expected to ease congestion, improve road safety, strengthen logistics and boost tourism and economic growth across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

How the Cabinet decisions focus on infrastructure and manufacturing

One of the most significant decisions taken by the Cabinet was the approval for Semicon 2.0, with an expenditure of Rs 1,27,500 crore, which is a huge step towards improving India’s semiconductor industry.

Another important manufacturing decision taken by the Cabinet was that of Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), which has been allocated Rs 62,500 crore.

Why the Cabinet decisions also target self-reliance and railway expansion

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government has approved the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026, aimed at making India self-reliant in urea production. While the policy received Cabinet approval, it does not carry any financial allocation in the approved projects list.

The Cabinet decisions also included two railway infrastructure projects. The government approved the doubling of the Paradeep-Haridaspur railway line at a cost of Rs 2,542 crore and sanctioned the fourth railway line between Dangoaposi and Rajkharsawan, involving an investment of Rs 1,365 crore.

What Ashwini Vaishnaw said about the Cabinet decisions

Explaining the approvals, Vaishnaw said, “Seven major decisions were taken today. The first two decisions relate to a new approach to infrastructure development in Varanasi (Kashi). The third and fourth decisions are related to the approval of Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (Semicon 2.0). The fourth decision is the approval of the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme. The fifth decision is aimed at making India self-reliant in urea production. For this, the National Investment Policy for Urea has been approved.”

The latest Cabinet decisions underline the Centre’s focus on expanding infrastructure, strengthening manufacturing, improving railway connectivity and boosting domestic production in key strategic sectors.

(with inputs from ANI)

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